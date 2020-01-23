Jean-Luc Picard was as wise as he was brave on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’, but sometimes even the most level-headed leader needs advice, and when Picard needed an ear to listen, he frequently turned to Guinan, the hundreds of years-old bartender onboard the Enterprise. Guinan was portrayed by multiple award-winner Whoopi Goldberg, and became a fan favorite. She recurred throughout the run of the series, and even popped up in the theatrical movies ‘Star Trek: Generations’ and ‘Star Trek: Nemesis’. Now Guinan will appear on Season 2 of ‘Star Trek: Picard’.

These days, Goldberg is best known for moderating the daily trainwreck known as ‘The View’, which welcomed ‘Picard’ star Patrick Stewart on Wednesday to promote the premiere of his new series. What Goldberg didn’t know is that Stewart planned to “pop the question”… er, okay not that question, but he surprised her on the air (‘The View’ is broadcast live) by asking her to reprise her role as Guinan on Season 2 of the CBS All Access series.

As Stewart stated:

“I’m here with a formal invitation, and it’s for you, Whoopi. Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season.”

The crowd delivered a standing ovation as Goldberg and Stewart hugged, and Goldberg replied, “Yes, yes, yes!” She couldn’t stop grinning as she recalled that working on ‘Star Trek: TNG’ was one of her favorite jobs of her long career.

“I’ve said this on the show before, but Star Trek was one of the great experiences, from the beginning to the end. I had the best, best, best time ever.”

You can watch the emotional moment as it transpired below:



.@SirPatStew officially invites @WhoopiGoldberg to join season two of #StarTrekPicard: “It was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/mxOtyJxF63 — The View (@TheView) January 22, 2020

Stewart went on to discuss the new series, stating:

“It’s easy…. Picard has aged 18 years, fictionally, and Patrick Stewart has aged 18 years actually. And I don’t have to work at it because it’s just me, it’s who I am now! We have such a team of writers on this show, it’s astonishing, and I wanted to show that Picard’s world had changed because Patrick’s world has certainly changed, and we are no longer now living in the same kind of society we lived in 18 years ago.”

As for Guinan, he stated:

“She’s Guinan, and who knows what Guinan’s history really is. That could be one of the excitements down the road!”

The first episode of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ is now available on CBS All Access, and new episodes will be released weekly. There will be ten episodes in the first season.

Source: EW