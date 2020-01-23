Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who co-wrote and directed ‘Captain Marvel’ are not returning to helm the sequel. They aren’t leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe completely, however, as they are in negotiations to possibly direct a Marvel series for Disney+. ‘Captain Marvel 2’ was not announced as part of Marvel’s Phase 4, but after the first movie made over $1 billion, a sequel is guaranteed. Reportedly, Marvel Studios would like a solo female director for ‘CM2’, and the film is being eyed for release in 2022. (Expect more news to arrive later this year, possibly during San Diego Comic-Con or D23.)

Since this project is in development, not much is known, but ‘Captain Marvel 2’ will be set in the present, as opposed to the first which was a flashback to the ’90s.

Brie Larson portrays the titular character, also known as former Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, who found herself genetically modified by the warlike Kree alien race. Following the release of ‘Captain Marvel’, Larson appeared as Danvers in the present in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, although that movie jumped through hoops to sideline her powerful character for the majority of the film.

Megan McDonnell, who worked on the upcoming Disney+ series ‘WandaVision’ has reportedly been tapped to write the sequel. She is reportedly close to sealing her deal.

Last March, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige stated:

“The making of a first film is in some ways a brainstorm on the future and on what can be. So what it will be again is not clear. But what it could be is pretty amazing.”

Separately, he stated:

“When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings. She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.”

‘Captain Marvel 2’ does not yet have a release date. As stated, expect big news during convention season this year.

Are you looking forward to another solo adventure of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel?

Source: The Hollywood Reporter