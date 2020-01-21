We’ve got an exclusive clip from the upcoming indie feature film ‘Invasion Planet Earth’! There’s not much invading going on here, but there are a bunch of people getting what looks like a one-way ticket an interstellar nightmare! Well, a nightmare to some, but a reason not to have to go to work for others… like myself.
The tiny-budgeted sci-fi romp comes to us from documentary filmmaker Simon Cox. In all honesty, though the film is on a microbudget, it feels like something you’d see in an episode of ‘Dr. Who.’ Not the newer, preachier ‘Who’, of course, but more like something out of the early David Tennant era. I especially like the little quip about the clearly alien spacecraft being “Russian” in origin.
‘Invasion Planet Earth’ will be available in multiple formats on February 4, 2020, including VOD, Digital HD, and DVD. Swing on over to Amazon and get your copy!
Synopsis:
After the death of his young daughter, Thomas Dunn is a broken man. When his wife falls pregnant again, he cannot believe their luck. However, his joy is short lived, as on the very same day, the people of Earth become plagued with terrifying visions of the end of the world. When a gigantic, all-consuming alien mothership appears in the sky and launches a ruthless attack on Earth’s cities, chaos and destruction follows! Tom must find the strength and wisdom to save his wife and unborn child. However, first he must confront a shocking truth. A truth which threatens the key to the survival of the human race.