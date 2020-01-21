We’ve got an exclusive clip from the upcoming indie feature film ‘Invasion Planet Earth’! There’s not much invading going on here, but there are a bunch of people getting what looks like a one-way ticket an interstellar nightmare! Well, a nightmare to some, but a reason not to have to go to work for others… like myself.

The tiny-budgeted sci-fi romp comes to us from documentary filmmaker Simon Cox. In all honesty, though the film is on a microbudget, it feels like something you’d see in an episode of ‘Dr. Who.’ Not the newer, preachier ‘Who’, of course, but more like something out of the early David Tennant era. I especially like the little quip about the clearly alien spacecraft being “Russian” in origin.

‘Invasion Planet Earth’ will be available in multiple formats on February 4, 2020, including VOD, Digital HD, and DVD. Swing on over to Amazon and get your copy!

Synopsis: