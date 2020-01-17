It is hard to imagine the Marvel Cinematic Universe as being quite as popular as it is without Robert Downey Jr. introducing the world to Tony Stark as ‘Iron Man.’ Now, the actor is making sure to spread around the love and stresses exactly how much the creative team at Marvel Studios deserves credit for bringing the franchise together. “The Infinity Saga,” which told the story of not just the rise of Thanos but the entire arc of Iron Man, clocked in at 23-films, and behind it, all was an amazing creative team. They had to not only bring this story full-circle but also keep everything working together without making any major mistakes along the way.

While a few timeline issues have cropped up in the MCU, for the most part, the continuity has been pretty solid when you factor in exactly how many movies, characters, story arcs, writers, directors, and actors have all been involved.

As to how they’ve been able to do it? The actor recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s show and stated:

“I just think that the real genius of the Marvel creative team, and the Russo Brothers who did the last few. Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. They go, ‘We love writing ourselves into a corner. We love it.’ Because, then, it activates all of those ‘How do we get out of purgatory juices’ and then you get the next right idea.”

When it comes to adding urgency and drama while on a deadline, writing yourself in a corner might not seem like the best idea. That being said, the creators over at Marvel Studios have done this time and time again to great success.

If you’re interested in hearing this quote come directly from Robert Downey Jr. himself you can check it out in the clip below!

The upcoming Phase 4 won’t have this issue, to begin with, for the most part. We’ve seen that most of our surviving and active heroes all have a pretty solid path in front of them. I wouldn’t expect that to last for long, and can almost guarantee that within three movies or by the end of one of the first Disney+ shows that this kind of storytelling will continue once more.

Do you agree with Robert Downey Jr. that the Marvel creative team does a great job at writing themselves in and out of sticky situations? Are you hoping that they continue the form of storytelling moving forward? Share your thoughts in the comments below, True Believers!