With casting and pre-production well underway for Jane Goldman’s ‘Game of Thrones‘ prequel it was a bit of a shocker to both fans of the franchise and those involved in the production that it ended up being canceled. Now, HBO’s Casey Bloys has gone on record as to why the network ended up switching gears to develop ‘House of the Dragon‘ instead.

We know that initially, multiple shows had been pitched for the network. At first, it sounded like HBO was even interested in developing a few at the same time. When it all played out though we ended up seeing ‘House of the Dragon’ moving full steam ahead and the prequel which Jane Goldman was working on that had already shot a pilot ended up being scrapped.

So what happened? Thanks to a recent interview with TV Line, Bloys shared the following:

“The Jane Goldman one was a bit of a bigger swing because there was a lot more invention. House of the Dragon, George has text and history for that era, so there is a bit more of a road map. You understood the history and what the story would be, so it’s easier to [visualize as a series].”

The concept behind Goldman’s show was to show us how the world moved from the “Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” which sounded quite interesting but was also incredibly vague. There wasn’t much in the way of material that you could really draw on for this story while ‘House of the Dragon’ can go into quite a bit of detail of the Targaryen history which was chronicled in George R.R. Martin‘s ‘Fire & Blood.’

For those who want to know more about the cursed bloodline of House Targaryen, we’ll just have to wait for 2022 to see how it plays out on the small screen.

Are you annoyed that HBO didn’t move forward with Jane Goldman’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ prequel, or do you feel that without more source material, it wouldn’t have stood up to the original series? Will’ House of the Dragon’ deliver a solid prequel story to ‘Game of Thrones’? Share your thoughts in the comments below!