Hoo boy. FX assures fans that the series ‘Y’, based on Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s bestselling Vertigo comic book ‘Y: The Last Man’ is “going well” under the guidance of new showrunner Eliza Clark. Last June, we reported that Clark had replaced previous showrunners Aïda Mashaka Croal and Michael Green, who departed in April due to creative differences. That was two months after FX ordered the show to series after the completion of the pilot in February.

According to John Landgraf, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions:

“We’ve seen five, six scripts. We haven’t scheduled it because it hasn’t gone into production. We changed showrunners and did a big reboot on it. But that seems to be going well.”

Since the show hasn’t begun production, technically it’s back in pre-production. It remains to be seen if the pilot’s cast will remain intact. A full year is a long time to go unemployed.

In July 2018, Barry Keoghan was announced as starring as Yorick Brown, the last male human left on Earth after a mysterious catastrophe. In the pilot, Diane Lane appeared as his mother Senator Jennifer Brown, with Imogen Poots portraying Yorick’s sister Hero Brown. Lashana Lynch will portray the pivotal role of Agent 355. The pilot also features Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn, and Timothy Hutton as the U.S. President. Melina Matsoukas directed. Once again, after so much time and factoring in this “big reboot,” it remains to be seen if a new pilot will be shot.

This series has been in development at FX since 2015! Last February, FX stated that ‘Y’ would arrive in 2020, but considering that the series hasn’t even begun filming, that’s hard to picture. It has not yet been revealed how many episodes will comprise the first season.

Are you looking forward to seeing this show when it finally arrives?

Source: Deadline