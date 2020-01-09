Now that ‘Star Wars’ is kind of wrapped up with the release of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, and kind of reinvigorated by ‘The Mandalorian‘ (now on hiatus), Disney is developing new entries for other properties that it acquired when it bought Lucasfilm LTD in 2012. A new ‘Indiana Jones’ is in the works for 2021, and it appears that work has begun on a Disney+ series based on ‘Willow’, the Ron Howard-helmed fantasy epic that was released in 1988. George Lucas himself wrote the screenplay for the movie.

However, it appears that this project is being overseen by ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan. Howard, who directed ‘Solo’ is involved in some way, but it’s unclear how. (Most likely as an executive producer.) Warwick Davis, who starred in the original movie, is expected to return. The film also starred Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley, who actually got married shortly after, although they eventually divorced in 1996. No word yet on whether they will be involved in the show.

Two years ago, Howard revealed that the show would mainly focus on Elora Danan, the baby that was found by Willow (Davis) and which he had to protect, as she had been prophecied as causing the downfall of the evil Queen Bavmorda. However, at that point in time, this project was being developed as a theatrical film, so things may have changed.

There isn’t much more information known, although Kasdan has shared a photo online which seems to indicate that work is beginning in earnest.

The office is open. pic.twitter.com/wty5ENi3He — Jon Kasdan (@JonKasdan) January 6, 2020

Last year, Howard stated:

“I think it’d be a great way to go. In fact, George always talked about the possibility of a Willow series, and it’d be great and more intimate, and built around that character and some of the others. And Jon Kasdan has, I think, an inspired take on it and it could be really, really cool.”

It will likely be years before this project comes to fruition but check back for updates as they become available. Are you looking forward to a possible ‘Willow’ TV series?

Source: ComicBook.com