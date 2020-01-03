Hopefully, this will ensure that Netflix’s ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ doesn’t run into the same problems that HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ did. As everyone knows, ‘Game of Thrones’ was based on George R.R. Martin’s ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ novels, which remain unfinished, even though the TV series just wrapped after eight seasons. Now Netflix is turning the comic book series ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, written by Mark Millar into a series. Filming of Season 1 kicked off in July of 2019 and recently wrapped. Now Millar has shared that he has begun work on the third ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ comic series, ‘Jupiter’s Requiem’.

Millar reports that this new installment will consist of ten episodes.

