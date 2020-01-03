Hopefully, this will ensure that Netflix’s ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ doesn’t run into the same problems that HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ did. As everyone knows, ‘Game of Thrones’ was based on George R.R. Martin’s ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ novels, which remain unfinished, even though the TV series just wrapped after eight seasons. Now Netflix is turning the comic book series ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, written by Mark Millar into a series. Filming of Season 1 kicked off in July of 2019 and recently wrapped. Now Millar has shared that he has begun work on the third ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ comic series, ‘Jupiter’s Requiem’.
Millar reports that this new installment will consist of ten episodes.
‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Volumes 1 and 2 consisted of five issues each. Millar also produced ‘Jupiter’s Circle’, a prequel spin-off that also consisted of two volumes, with six issues apiece. So ‘Jupiter’s Requiem’ is essentially equal to two volumes of the prior series, although it is entirely possible that it could likewise be split into two volumes. The original comics were drawn by Frank Quitely. It’s not yet known who will be illustrating ‘Jupiter’s Requiem’.
The basic storyline of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ centers on the generational conflict between the first generation of superheroes, called The Union, and their children who are more interested in using their powers to become celebrities and make money.
The ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ TV series was created by Steven S. DeKnight (‘Daredevil’) who acted as showrunner until stepping down about halfway through production. Sang Kyu Kim (‘Designated Survivor’, ’24: Live Another Day’, ‘The Walking Dead’) replaced him.
The series stars Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson/The Utopian, Leslie Bibb as his wife Grace Kennedy Sampson/Lady Liberty, Elena Kampouris as their daughter Chloe, Andrew Horton as their son Brandon, Ben Daniels as Sheldon’s older brother Walter Sampson/Brainwave, Mike Wade as Fitz Small/The Flare, Matt Lanter as George Hutchence/Skyfox, with Tenika Davis as Fitz’s daughter Petra, and Chase Tang as supervillain Baryon.
Below you can find some on-set photos of Duhamel in action:
Netflix hasn’t indicated when this series will be available, but it will most likely require quite a lot of post-production, so late 2020 sounds most likely.
