There is a new ‘Evil Dead’ movie in the works, and while Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, and Bruce Campbell are involved with developing it, Raimi will not direct, nor will Campbell return in his famous role of Ash Williams. However, Raimi states that he would return to direct another ‘Evil Dead’ on one condition.

As he stated on Reddit:

“Bruce, Rob [Tapert], and I are working with a young filmmaker who is writing a new Evil Dead story that he will direct. As for me…. I would love to direct a new Evil Dead movie… but I’d really like to do it with Bruce. And he says he’s retired the character. I hope not.”

It really doesn’t sound like Campbell, now 61 years-old, will return. He recently starred on the Starz revival series ‘Ash Vs. Evil Dead’ which lasted for three seasons from 2015-2018. Following that, he told EW:

“I’d be perfectly fine if they find some young Ash, do some new incarnation, let some other poor bastard get covered in blood. I hope there are very many variations of ‘Evil Dead’. You’ve got the leftover characters from the series, you’ve got the characters from the remake that we did a few years ago. You can intersect universes.”

Raimi reiterated Campbell’s sentiments at NYCC last year, saying “I think you’re referring to the fact that ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ was on for three seasons, and now it’s done. And I want more, but Bruce Campbell has said ‘No,’ he’s tired of me throwing blood on him. 40 years of Bruce and those sticky syrup shirts… He wants to work again, but he just doesn’t want to play that role right now.”

Bruce Campbell had a recurring role on the AMC series ‘Lodge 49’ which starred Wyatt Russell, who is playing the U.S. Agent on Disney+’s ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. Now he mainly occupies himself with voice work on ‘The Last Kids on Earth’, and as King Edmund on ‘Tangled: The Series’.

But who knows? Maybe he’ll miss the syrupy shirts one day and yearn to return to his zombie-killing days.

