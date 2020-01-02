It’s time to say goodbye to ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, and the rest of the hits of 2019. Fans are looking forward to the new releases of 2020, and one of the most anticipated new films is ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, the sequel to the 2017 hit. Gal Gadot is back as DC Comic’ lead female hero in a new time setting– 1984, during the Cold War between the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. Patty Jenkins returns to direct, with Chris Pine reprising his role as Steve Trevor, even though he died in the first movie.

Kristen Wiig joins as Barbara Minerva, a.k.a. The Cheetah, along with Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord. Even though Lord is an established DC character, he has been depicted in various different ways– sometimes a hero and sometimes a villain. It seems pretty clear that the version in the film will be on the villainous side.

In anticipation, Fandango has revealed a new photo of Gadot, although this appears to be just for fun. It doesn’t look like a shot from the movie. Check it out:

Plans are already underway for a third ‘Wonder Woman’ movie, as well as a spin-focusing on ‘The Amazons’.

Even though ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is rumored to be 100% complete, it doesn’t swing into theaters until June 5, 2020.