The new BBC miniseries ‘Dracula’ was created by ‘Doctor Who’s Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, so it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that it contains not only a reference to ‘Doctor Who’– it appears to take place in the same reality.
In the first episode of ‘Dracula’, lawyer Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan) travels to Transylvania to meet a new client, Count Dracula (Claes Bang). There, he receives a letter from his fiancée Mina (Morfydd Clark), in which she mentions the “adorable barmaid” at The Rose and Crown.
In the 2012 ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Day Special, “The Snowmen,” The Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) encounters a barmaid at– yep, The Rose and Crown– after he has retreated and attempted to hide in the Victorian Era. This barmaid is only known as Clara and was played by Jenna Coleman. The Doctor plans to make her his next companion, but sadly she is killed before the episode’s end. Upon her death, the Doctor reads her tombstone and sees that her full name was Clara Oswin Oswald.
He realizes that she is somehow the same woman that he previously encountered in the Season 7 premiere “Asylum of the Daleks.” That woman, a human-turned-Dalek named Oswin Oswald (also played by Coleman), assisted the Doctor and his companions Amy Pond and Rory Williams in escaping the destruction of the prison planet known as The Asylum at the cost of her own life. That leads him to eventually recruit Clara Oswald, a woman living in the present (well, 2013) as his new companion. And yes, Jenna Coleman played her too, and she would go on to be one of the most popular ‘Doctor Who’ companions and helped transition between Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor to Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth.
Does this mean that Coleman may make a cameo in ‘Dracula’? Probably not. It’s only a three-part miniseries and an overt ‘Doctor Who’ crossover would take things sideways. But at least this was a fun Easter Egg.
‘Dracula’ airs in England on BBC One from January 1-3. It will be released in the U.S. on Saturday, January 4 on Netflix.
