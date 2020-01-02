The new BBC miniseries ‘Dracula’ was created by ‘Doctor Who’s Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, so it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that it contains not only a reference to ‘Doctor Who’– it appears to take place in the same reality.

In the first episode of ‘Dracula’, lawyer Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan) travels to Transylvania to meet a new client, Count Dracula (Claes Bang). There, he receives a letter from his fiancée Mina (Morfydd Clark), in which she mentions the “adorable barmaid” at The Rose and Crown.

In the 2012 ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Day Special, “The Snowmen,” The Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) encounters a barmaid at– yep, The Rose and Crown– after he has retreated and attempted to hide in the Victorian Era. This barmaid is only known as Clara and was played by Jenna Coleman. The Doctor plans to make her his next companion, but sadly she is killed before the episode’s end. Upon her death, the Doctor reads her tombstone and sees that her full name was Clara Oswin Oswald.