‘Once Upon a Time’ creators Eddy Kitsis & Adam Horowitz are teaming with a former writer for the show, Brigette Hales to create ‘Epic’ for ABC, the network that previously aired ‘Once Upon a Time’ for seven seasons. This project hales from Kitsis & Horowitz Productions and ABC Signature Studios.

Described as a “romantic anthology,” like ‘Once Upon a Time’, ‘Epic’ is set within the fairy tale kingdoms of Disney, which owns ABC. The main setting is described as the “Enchanted Kingdom” full of “heroes, villains, princes, princesses, and all manner of magical beings.” While the existing Disney favorites will factor into the show, ‘Epic’ will introduce a new cast of characters “as it explores love in all its forms.”

In addition to working with Katsis & Horowitz on ‘Once Upon a Time’, Hales also wrote for them on Apple TV+’s upcoming ‘Amazing Stories’, an anthology based on Steven Spielberg’s 1980s series of the same name. Hales will write ‘Epic’, with Katsis & Horowitz acting as supervisors and helping to shepherd the project through the development process. The three of them will act as executive producers.

It wasn’t specified, but it’s likely that Hales will serve as showrunner, as Katsis & Horowitz are acting as showrunners on ‘Amazing Stories’. There are some individuals who act as showrunners on multiple concurrent shows, but it’s rare.

Hales has also written for the 2016 miniseries ‘11.22.63‘, and is attached as a producer on the upcoming Greg Berlanti-created DC Comics-based HBO Max series ‘Strange Adventures’, another anthology, featuring the space-faring hero Adam Strange.

As for Katsis & Horowitz’s other project, ‘Amazing Stories’, the first season of that series is reportedly going to consist of ten episodes. Filming began last year, so it should be out fairly soon in 2020.

Fans of ‘Once Upon a Time’ should enjoy ‘Epic’, as it comes from the same creators and has a similar premise. Check back for updates on this series as they arrive.

