Bill & Ted Face The Music Gets A New Synopsis And 3 Photos, Featuring Death And The Daughters

Three new pictures have arrived offering the first look at ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’, the third picture in a series that began back in 1989. The pictures give a glimpse of Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves back in the roles of metalheads Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan, William Sadler as Death (a role he originated in 1991’s ‘Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey’), Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie Logan, Ted’s daughter, and Samara Weaving as Thea Preston, Bill’s daughter. Also pictured with the daughters is Kid Cudi.

In addition to the new photos, Orion has released a new synopsis for ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’:

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Check out the new photos below:

Director Dean Parisot stated (via EW):

“Death was in the band in the second film. Things didn’t go all that well. But I’ll leave it at that!”

Writer Chris Matheson said:

“The daughters really love their dads’ music and want to help them.”

Parisot explained Kid Cudi’s role, saying:

“He plays Kid Cudi. He gets mysteriously thrown around through various times, because all time and space is coming unglued.”

Matheson said:

“They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they’ve been working on it the whole time. Now an emissary from the future comes and says, ‘You’ve got to do it right now. We’ve got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.’”

Winters discussed going back to the role of Bill in this film series after so much time:

“If I was going back into doing fricking King Lear, then I would have been wetting my nappies. But I do know this guy pretty well.”

Hal Landon Jr. returns as Ted’s father, Chet Logan, while Amy Stoch is back as his trophy wife, Missy. Beck Bennett joins the cast as Ted’s brother, Deacon. Erinn Hayes will portray Ted’s wife, Princess Elizabeth, while Jayma Mays plays Bill’s wife, Princess Joanna. But things don’t appear to be going well, as Jillian Bell will portray Dr. Taylor Wood, the couples therapist for both Bill and Ted. Anthony Carrigan plays the film’s villain, with Holland Taylor as The Great Leader, “the most powerful person in the universe,” and Kristen Schaal as Kelly, a messenger from the future.

You can face ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ when it opens in theaters on August 21, 2020.