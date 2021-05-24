After the strangeness of 2020 and its impact on movies and the entertainment world in general, the release slate for the second half of this year is, to put it mildly, jam-packed. Several films that were meant to make their cinematic debut last year were bumped back – in some cases several times – and in 2021, movie-goers will finally get to see many of these delayed offerings.

It makes for a very busy time, and for franchises, it means that many releases are coming to audiences much closer together on the calendar than they normally would. The perfect example of this is with the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe; between the scheduled US openings of ‘Black Widow’ on July 9 of this year and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ on July 8, 2022, there are a whopping 7 MCU films coming to the big screens, averaging out to a new Marvel movie less than every other month. (And that doesn’t even count the 4 MCU TV series coming to Disney+ during that time as well!)

Smack-dab in the middle of all this is the scheduled release of Marvel’s ‘The Eternals,’ coming to US theaters on November 5th. Today, the powers-that-be at Marvel have graced us with a new teaser trailer, showing us some of the first actual footage from the film. This coincides with the newest poster for the film, both of which tease the arrival of the titular aliens on Earth and a bit about the world-shaking issue that has caused them to finally make their presence known after millenia of staying in the shadows.

From Marvel and IMDB, here is the short-and-sweet synopsis and summary of the film:

“Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now.” Watch the brand new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” and experience it in theaters this November. Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

Call me crazy, but Thanos seems like a fairly large threat, so these super-powered aliens better have a darned good reason for staying hidden and on the sidelines during that whole conflict, as shown to audiences in the aforementioned ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ I’m confident it will be addressed somewhere in the film, likely early on, lest Marvel dare incur the wrath of the vengeful and confused fanboys (like myself, of course).

Anyhow, check out the new teaser trailer and full poster below!

‘The Eternals’ is scheduled to premiere in US theaters on November 5, 2021.