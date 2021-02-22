In the wide-ranging world of science fiction and suspenseful mystery-adventure fare, it can sometimes be a challenge to find content that is suitable for all ages. I myself have a 3-year-old son and an eleven-year-old daughter, and much of what I watch on TV and movies I feel like I cannot share with one or both of them; for example, although my daughter is now well-versed in every recorded moment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I obviously am not sitting down to a viewing of ‘Event Horizon’ with her anytime soon, and even the MCU stuff was only borderline appropriate to share with her up until a year or two ago.

It’s great to find, then, a series that encompasses some mystery, some intrigue, a dash of supernatural horror, and even a little sci-fi by way of time travel, AND have said series be completely accessible to all ages. Such is the case with ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs,’ an original series that is coming to Disney+ on February 26 of this year.

The series will drop 5 episodes on its first day being on the streaming service, with new episodes following every Friday through the season finale on April 9th. ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ has also premiered on cable via DisneyNOW, and has quickly captured key demographics, being the #1 watched series on the channel as well as being the #1 series across all basic cable with girls aged 6-11.

Here’s a synopsis of the show, provided by Disney:

Filmed and set in Louisiana, the series follows 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver), whose world has been upended by his father, Ben (Josh Braaten), after he moves the family from Chicago to take ownership of an abandoned hotel property, The Tremont. Now, the family—which also includes Griffin’s mother, Sarah (Kelly Frye), and his younger twin siblings, Wyatt (Landon Gordon) and Zoey (Madeleine McGraw)—live in The Tremont in hopes of restoring it to the lively vacation destination it once was. On his first day at his new school, Griffin hears rumors that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of Savannah (Elle Graham), a girl who disappeared decades ago. He soon meets and befriends Harper (Kyliegh Curran), a thrill-seeking classmate, and they discover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time and uncover clues about the town mystery. “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” is from creator, writer and executive producer Tracey Thomson (“The Young and the Restless”). Charles Pratt Jr. (“STAR”) also serves as executive producer. The series is produced by Gwave Productions, LLC, and carries a TV-PG parental guideline.

You can see a promo video for the series below. The first five episodes of ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ will premiere on February 26, 2021 on Disney+.