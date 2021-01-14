Thanks to the fine folks as Disney+, we were granted early access to the first three episodes of the first-ever MCU TV series, ‘WandaVision.’ This is a spoiler-free over-arching review, as we would never want to intentionally spoil anything for our readers! You’ll find individual reviews of Episode 1, Episode 2, and Episode 3 here on ScienceFiction.com, as they become available to the public.

The first thing that jumps out at the viewer upon engaging with the new series is that this is definitely NOT your typical entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s no secret that the previews have shown the episodes with a decidedly “classic TV sitcom” type of vibe, and this is the general format that the show follows, with each episode “taking place” in a different chronological sitcom era, progressing forward through time (at least, through the first trio of episodes, anyhow); the first episode is set in a 1950s type of ‘I Love Lucy’ vibe, with episode two wandering into the ‘Bewitched’ feel of the 1960s, and the third episode moves things smoothly into the 1970s, with some of the televised technological advances that came with that era.

A unique point of the series is the show’s theme song, that also evolves and changes in each episode. Credit the team behind much of the music in Disney’s ‘Frozen’ franchise, writers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, for creating theme songs that fit in nicely with each era. At the conclusion of each episode, we’re given the more “traditional” version of a theme song and credits that viewers would expect from a high-flying MCU entrant.

It’s worth noting as well: 2020 was a long, strange year for most of us, and the lack of new Marvel Cinematic Universe content was perhaps not more keenly felt, in my experience, until the now-classic “Marvel Studios” logo and opening musical fanfare splashed across my TV screen at the start of the first (and subsequent) episode(s) – it was like a long-lost friend coming home, and it may sound silly, but it brought me a much needed sense of relief.

As for the show itself? As previously mentioned, this is far from the “normal” style and feel of the MCU. Disney and Marvel have made no real secret of the fact that this show has several mysteries to uncover – two of the biggest likely being “How is Vision still alive?” and “Where and when is this action taking place?” – and fans looking for quick and easy answers definitely won’t find them in the first trio of episodes. In fact, the episodes are almost entirely constructed in the sitcom setup; you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled for the few fleeting clues that are dropped in each episode about the “bigger picture” of the series’ narrative. Pay extra-close attention to the faux commercials included in each episode – they are more than just fanciful, era-appropriate window dressing!

Again, join us here on our site every week as we do a more in-depth breakdown and review of each episode, but for now, we’ll leave you with this: if you’ve enjoyed the MCU films so far and are jonesing for more Marvel content, ‘WandaVision’ is a welcome if not quirky return to our screens, and the first few episodes set up a very intriguing mystery that we can’t wait to see unfold.

New episodes of ‘WandaVision’ premiere on Disney+ every Friday, starting with the first two episodes being released together on Friday, January 15th.