Yes, we live in a world of reboots, remakes, and reimaginings – but some projects seem to get the public excited enough to overcome to “rehash fatigue,” and it’s shaping up that the return of fan-favorite cartoon series ‘Animaniacs’ is one of them. Thanks to the powers-that-be at Warner Bros and Hulu, the series returns next month, and we’ve been given a brand-new trailer that ups the ante on the zaniness of it all.

Coming to Hulu’s streaming service on November 20th, the first season will feature 13 episodes. A second season has already been confirmed, with another 13 episodes to premiere sometime in 2021. Here’s the “official” description ahead of the series premiere:

22 years of pent-up zaniness coming your way! All-new episodes of Animaniacs premiere November 20, only on Hulu! ABOUT ANIMANIACS:

They’re back! The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain also return to continue their quest for world domination.

A great positive of the reboot is that the original voice cast has returned, and even after 22 years, they certainly sound like not much has changed. Back in action is Rob Paulsen as Yakko, Tress MacNeille as Dot, and Jess Harnell as Wakko – along with Rob Paulsen and Maurice LeMarche as fan favorites Pinky and the Brain, respectively. Steven Spielberg is back in the saddle as the executive producer of the series, and his company Amblin Television is producing the two new series along with Warner Bros.

Here’s the crazy-fun new trailer!

The return of ‘Animaniacs’ will commence with the new season premiering on Hulu on November 20, 2020.