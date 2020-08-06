Fans of DC Comics and its various media had to have been disappointed that none of them were presented at San Diego Comic-Con’s virtual con this year. Instead, the WarnerMedia DC empire is holding its own virtual con, DC Fandome, on August 22. This event will take place for 24 hours.

At least from the look of things, DC Fandome will be a more interactive experience (I really don’t need to see another Zoom panel) and “attendees” will be able to explore various virtual areas and get teases from upcoming projects like the movies ‘Aquaman’ (the sequel or the movie that came out two years ago?), ‘The Batman’, ‘Black Adam’, ‘The Suicide Squad’, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, and HBO Max’s re-edit ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’; and the TV shows ‘Batwoman’, ‘Doom Patrol’, ‘Lucifer’, and ‘Pennyworth’.

To promote DC Fandome, Warner Brothers has released a rousing trailer, set to John Williams’ ‘Superman: The Movie’ theme song. Check it out below:

These are the virtual areas that fans can explore (via Collider):

DC WatchVerse: Here’s where you grab a seat, sit back, and join our virtual audience and become completely engrossed in hours of must-see content from around the world. Everything from panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators, and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment, and Games.

DC YouVerse: Venture into this world where the FANS are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own.

DC KidsVerse: Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We’ve got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans.

DC InsiderVerse: This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products, and more.

DC FunVerse: Take your DC FanDome experience and gather cool shareables; check out our comic book reader; DIY cool WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile kits; plus digital giveaways and a store filled with merchandise, including some limited-edition exclusives.