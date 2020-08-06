Ridley Scott is back to doing what he does best– creepy-ass sci-fi! However, in an interesting shift, Scott’s latest, ‘Raised by Wolves’, is a series, not a movie. This project was first announced in 2018, but at the time was being developed for TNT. Instead, ‘Raised by Wolves’ will howl on HBO Max.

[‘Raised by Wolves’] revolves around two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Scott directed and executive produced two episodes of the show’s total of ten. His company, Scott Free also produces the show. ‘Raised by Wolves’ was created and written by Aaron Guzikowski (‘The Red Road’), with Heather Bellson (‘American Gods’, ‘The Walking Dead’) co-writing one episode.

‘Raised by Wolves’ follows two androids, Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim) who are tasked with raising a pack of human children on a very inhospitable alien world. Matias Varela co-stars as Lucius, a loyal soldier that serves the man who killed his kindly father, whom Lucius considered weak. Travis Fimmel co-stars as Marcus:

A roguish, charismatic soldier, who was the ultimate survivor back on Earth. To escape the doomed planet, Marcus and his wife Sue made a dangerous decision that they must keep secret at all costs. But now that they’ve arrived in the new world, Marcus is struggling to reconcile the sins of his past, even as he continues to embrace the killer instincts that always kept him alive in the first place.

The cast also includes Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah, and Ivy Wong.

At the time of the show’s announcement, HBO Max’s Sarah Aubrey stated:

“The breathtaking worlds, compelling characters and intricate storylines that Ridley, Aaron, and team have created for this project are mesmerizing.”

Scott tried building an intriguing and terrifying alien world with the ill-fated ‘Prometheus’ and ‘Alien: Covenant’, but audiences weren’t receptive to these movies. Will Scott succeed on TV where he failed in theaters?

Check out the stylized trailer below:

In addition, HBO Max released a poster:

‘Raised by Wolves’ arrives on HBO Max on September 3.