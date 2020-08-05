Showrunner Misha Green says that HBO’s upcoming ‘Lovecraft Country’ would not exist had it not been for two previous hit projects– ‘Get Out’ and ‘Lost’. It’s no coincidence that ‘Lovecraft Country’ is executive produced by ‘Get Out’s director, Jordan Peele, and ‘Lost’s creator J.J. Abrams. So expect to see influences from both on ‘Lovecraft Country’.

Participating in this year’s Television Critics Association (held virtually for the first time), Green explained how ‘Get Out’ opened the door:

“I think this would have been incredibly hard to get on screen if Get Out hadn’t come out. I think that paved the way for people to really open up to the idea of seeing more Black people in genre spaces.”

And regarding ‘Lost’, she said:

“It’s an epic journey that wouldn’t have been possible if we weren’t making TV at the level that started with Lost and that pilot.”

Peele produces via his Monkeypaw Productions, while Abrams does so through his Bad Robot. Green and Bad Robot TV’s Ben Stephenson also serve as EPs. Green developed the show, based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel of the same name, with Abrams and Peele.

Set in 1950s Jim Crow America, the series explores racism with a horror spin. Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors) a Korean War veteran, and science-fiction-enthusiast is traveling through the South, with his uncle, George Freeman (Courtney B. Vance), and friend/singer/activist Letitia “Leti” Lewis (Jurnee Smollett) searching for his father, Montrose (Michael K. Williams). In addition to dealing with the horrors of corrupt police brutality, the trio finds itself encountering nightmarish Lovecraftian monsters. The cast also includes Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, and Wunmi Mosaku.

Green stated that ‘Lovecraft Country’ incorporates elements of adventure, horror, and sci-fi, and specifically sited ‘The Shining’ and ‘The Amityville Horror’ franchise as influences.

“Everything in the genre space is a huge influence and genre fans will definitely see those Easter eggs and influences throughout.”

‘Lovecraft Country’ arrives on HBO on August 16, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

