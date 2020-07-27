Following the record ratings of their coverage of the SpaceX Crew Dragon launch in May, Discovery and Science are teaming up again to cover the craft’s return next weekend. The telecast will be called ‘Space Launch Live: Splashdown.” The astronauts plan to land at sea, something that hasn’t been done since 1975. This was the first US crew to voyage to outer space in a privately built craft. The SpaceX Crew Dragon was propelled by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The destination was the International Space Station. Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were the astronauts aboard and they will also be the two-man crew of the return journey. Walton Goggins narrated the first two-hour special.

This special will be made in partnership with the Washington Post and its staff writer Christian Davenport, one of the country’s leading chroniclers of the space industry. Davenport will co-host the special, which will also include commentary from “current and former astronauts including Mike Massimino and Garrett Reisman, top engineers and other special guests, including adventurer and avid explorer Josh Gates. TV personality Chris Jacobs will pick up where he left off as host of the live return, and Emmy-winning journalist David Kerley will also return as part of the reporting team.” (via Deadline)

Science Channel’s EVP Multiplatform Programming, Factual & Head of Content, Scott Lewers, stated:

“This is the type of coverage that viewers can only find on Discovery and Science Channel. With the incredible access of The Washington Post, we spent over a year documenting SpaceX’s journey to become the first private company to launch American astronauts into space and we’re excited to see their safe return back to Earth. Our live coverage will take viewers inside their incredible journey home.”

The plan is for the SpaceX Crew Dragon to splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean. It is reported that temperatures on the outside of the craft can reach 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit due to the friction of reentry.

SpaceX Founder and Chief Engineer Elon Musk expressed:

“I think there’s an argument that the return is more dangerous in some ways than the ascent.”

Watch the TV ad below:

‘Space Launch Live: Splashdown’ will take place this Sunday, August 2, starting at 1pm EST.