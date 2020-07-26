In addition to unveiling a new trailer, HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’, an ominous clip has also been released. It’s not obvious what is going on in this clip. The main characters, Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors), his uncle, George Freeman (Courtney B. Vance), and Letitia “Leti” Lewis (Jurnee Smollett) are in a… museum? They seem to be searching for a doorway, but then it seems that they are being watched.

“This is some Journey to the Center of the Earth-type shit,” Atticus exclaims. He then finds a strange inscription: “Beware all ye who tread the path, ever the tide shall rise.”

Check out the clip for yourself below:

‘Lovecraft Country’ is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, and was developed for television by J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, and Misha Green, with Green acting as showrunner. Set in 1950s Jim Crow America, the series explores racism with a horror spin. Atticus, a Korean War veteran, and science-fiction-enthusiast is traveling through the South, with his uncle, George, and friend, singer and activist Leti, searching for his father, Montrose (Michael K. Williams). In addition to dealing with the horrors of corrupt police brutality, the trio finds themselves encountering nightmarish Lovecraftian monsters.

The cast also includes Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, and Wunmi Mosaku.

‘Lovecraft Country’ arrives on HBO on August 16. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.