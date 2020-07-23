As part of its SDCC@Home presentation, HBO delivered the trailer for ‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2. Among the highlights, was the reveal of the mysterious city of Cittàgaze, where a distraught Lyra (Dafne Keen) meets a new ally, Will Parry (Amir Wilson), who is from “our” world. (Via Deadline) “Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.”

Both Keen and Wilson participated in the show’s panel discussion, along with co-stars Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Coulter), Ariyon Bakare (Lord Boreal), Andrew Scott (John Parry), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby), and executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne.

Scott portrays John Parry and it was revealed that he will be reunited this season with his ‘Fleabag’ co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge… sort of. Waller-Bridge will voice John’s osprey dæmon Sayan Kötör. Scott made the announcement during the panel.

“What’s beautiful to me about the books is the relationship with the dæmons and, I think this is the first time we are revealing this, but my dæmon is going to be played by someone who is very close to me in my real life: a young performer and writer called Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The relationship is all about companionship, friendship, and loyalty and that’s what I feel about Phoebe in my real life so it’s wonderful that this is happening.”

Golden Globe and Emmy-winner, Waller-Bridge spent the second season of ‘Fleabag’ falling in love with Scott’s “Hot Priest.” Their chemistry was a hit with audiences, but clearly their dynamic will be much different here.

One unpleasant revelation is that Season 2 will only consist of seven episodes instead of eight. Coronavirus shutdowns prevented the cast and crew from filming an episode that would have focused solely on James McAvoy’s Lord Asriel.

It was not announced when the new season would arrive beyond “Fall 2020.”

Source: Deadline