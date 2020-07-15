Greg Kinnear and Courteney Cox are coming back to TV. The duo will play a married couple in a pilot for Starz’s horror-comedy ‘Shining Vale’. Kinnear plays Terry Phelps, a kind-hearted husband to Cox’s Pat. Unfortunately, Pat cheats on Terry with their young handyman, “destroying the kitchen island, and maybe [their] marriage.” (I guess you can take the Cougar out of ‘Cougar Town’, but…) The solution to their marital woes?

“Ever the optimist, Terry is willing to do whatever it takes to keep his family together, including intensive couples therapy and cashing in all his assets to buy an Old Victorian house in the suburbs of Connecticut, trading his 12-minute commute for a 90-minute train ride into the city. Despite his brave face and can-do spirit, it is clear that he has some deep-seated resentment, which occasionally peeks out as rage. Especially when his wife tells him she believes their new house is haunted. Terry’s challenge will be to ride out whatever is going on with Pat, without completely losing his own mind in the process.” (via Deadline)

It seems that “atrocities” have taken place inside their new home, and Pat is the only one who notices when strange things begin happening. She thinks she is either depressed or possessed– “turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same.”

‘Silver Vale’ was created by Sharon Horgan (‘Motherland’) and Jeff Astrof (‘Trial & Error’), based on a story by Aaron Kaplan (‘The Chi’). The series will be produced via Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate, in association with Astrof’s Other Shoe Productions, Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman, and Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Kinnear will next be seen in a very different TV project, the CBS All Access miniseries adaptation of ‘The Stand’. He also recently co-starred in a pilot for an Amazon Prime Video comedy series called ‘Good People’, which happened to co-star Lisa Kudrow, Cox’ s former ‘Friends’ co-star. (It was not ordered to series.)

Cox’s last sitcom, ‘Cougar Town’ lasted for six seasons. Since it ended, she has popped up here and there on ‘Drunk History’, ‘Shameless’, ‘Modern Family’, and more. Cox was previously attached to executive produce and star in the scripted series ‘Last Chance U’ based on the existing reality/docuseries of the same name on Netflix. The scripted series was set for Spectrum Originals, but also doesn’t seem to have been picked up.

Check back for news on ‘Silver Vale’ as it emerges.