Even though the fourth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ won’t be released on Hulu until next year, the streaming service just released a new trailer. Now, its Emmy-winning star, Elisabeth Moss, is offering more hints as to what viewers can expect when this series, based on the landmark novel by Margaret Atwood, returns.

For starters, a revolution is rising, and June, who originally only wanted to be reunited with her husband, Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake), now finds herself in the position to be a figurehead and potential driving force behind the effort to bring down the tyrannical regime of Gilead.

According to Moss (via Deadline):

“I think a lot of the things that Bruce, the writers’ room and I are dealing with is the concept of what it actually means to be a leader and if you were somebody who was not born for the job. I think what makes our show sort of different from other shows is that it is a personal drama. So I think, at the same time, she’s dealing with this feeling that I’m just a Mom, I’m just [a woman], I’m just a wife, I’m a daughter, a sister, a friend and how do I save the world?”

Moss offered these teases during an online watch part for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’s Season 3 finale. Also participating were Yvonne Strahovski (Serena Joy), Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia), and Bradley Whitford (Commander Lawrence) along with executive producers Bruce Miller and Warren Littlefield.

It has not been revealed how many seasons ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ will last, but Hulu already has a sequel series in the works, based on Atwood’s follow-up novel, ‘The Testaments’, which was just published last year.

Are you excited to return to Gilead next year? Check back for updates as they become available.