Scott Derrickson opted not to direct ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ in January, and in mid-April, veteran horror-master Sam Raimi confirmed that he would be taking his first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by taking over. Raimi previously helmed the acclaimed Sony projects ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Spider-Man 2’, and the not-acclaimed ‘Spider-Man 3’. Among his other credits have been the ‘Evil Dead’ franchise, ‘The Quick and the Dead’, and ‘Oz the Great and Powerful’. And one of the stars of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, Chiwetel Ejiofor, is anxious to work with Raimi just to see what the visionary director comes up with.

While promoting his new Netflix movie, ‘The Old Guard’, Ejiofor told Games Radar:

“I love Sam Raimi, so I’m very excited that he’s making a film, the second Doctor Strange. He brings to anything he does, a wealth of imagination and passion. In this genre, he’s just one of the seminal figures. I remember seeing Darkman when I was a kid. It was beyond, it’s so amazing. “So I think he has an incredible mind and I think he’s really able to bring that mind into his storytelling in a really unique way, and it’s very suited to the world that’s been created by Doctor Strange, and I’m very excited to see what he does with that world.”

Ejiofor will return in the role of Mordo, who, in the first ‘Doctor Strange’, was Stephen Strange’s friend and ally in the battle against evil. But by the film’s ending, Mordo had become disillusioned and felt betrayed, setting him up to return in an antagonistic role in the sequel.

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise the lead role as Stephen Strange, this universe’s Sorcerer Supreme, a role he has since reprised in a cameo in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and in larger roles in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Benedict Wong will also return as Strange’s valet Wong, and Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch will also co-star.

In addition to Mordo, it is rumored that the villain Nightmare will make his live-action debut. Another, unnamed Marvel hero is slated to appear as well.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is scheduled to hit theaters on November 5, 2021. Check back for updates as they arrive.