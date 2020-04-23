Pokémon is back and Netflix will be the franchise’s new home. The first 12 episodes of ‘Pokémon Journeys: The Series’ will arrive on the streaming service on June 12, and plans call for batches of new episodes to be released quarterly. This is the 23rd season of ‘Pokémon’ overall since its launch in 1996.

Per Netflix:

Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: see the world! But first, he and his partner Pikachu are headed to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in every region. Ash meets Goh, another boy with boundless curiosity about Pokémon, and both are overjoyed when Professor Cerise asks them to become official research fellows. With Ash as determined as ever to become a Pokémon Master, and Goh aiming to catch one of every Pokémon (including the Mythical Mew), our heroes are in for adventure and excitement as they explore the wide world of Pokémon!

The Pokémon Company International’s senior vice president, Emily Arons, stated:

“With their tremendous reach and ability for fans to enjoy content anytime and anywhere, Netflix is the ideal partner to premiere new episodes of the beloved animated Pokémon series in the U.S. We can’t wait for Pokémon fans of all ages to continue discovering the spirit of adventure and friendship in Pokémon Journeys: The Series, our newest season coming to Netflix this June.”

‘Pokémon Journeys: The Series’ boasts a new theme song by Walk off the Earth. Netflix currently offers a variety of ‘Pokémon’ programming, including the most recent animated movie, ‘Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution’.

Check out the new trailer below:

Despite the fact that it has been around for over twenty years, ‘Pokémon’ remains one of the most popular franchises in the world. The brand was re-energized in 2016 with the release of ‘Pokémon Go’. Last year, the live-action movie ‘Detective Pikachu’ became the highest-grossing video game movie ever.

Once again, ‘Pokémon Journeys: The Series’ arrives on Netflix on June 12.

Source: Deadline