‘The Flash’ is back! After a delay due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The CW’s #1 show will be back with new episodes, beginning next Tuesday, April 21, at its usual time of 8/7c. The first new episode is entitled “So Long and Goodnight,” and it is the 16th episode of Season 6. There was originally going to be a total of 22 episodes in S6, but due to coronavirus shut-downs, that number has been decreased. (I do not know how many episodes remain, but it sounds as though all the new episodes will air back-to-back with no further interruptions.)

Not only is ‘The Flash’ returning, but so is a villain from the past– the Ragdoll (Troy James), who first menaced the residents of Central City in Season 5.

Via TVLine:

Black Hole hires the suuuuuper-bendy Rag Doll (returning guest star Troy James) to kill Joe. But when Joe refuses to head into WITSEC and stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger), it appears — as seen in this first batch of new episodic photos in what feels like far, far too long — that someone very near and dear to the top cop will land in the mysterious organization’s crosshairs.

To tease the new episode, The CW has released a slew of still photos, featuring Ragdoll and his victims, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet), as well as Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) who has another run-in with Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss), and Iris (Candice Patton) who is becoming increasingly suspicious of Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor).

And speaking of Iris, a certain sub-plot involving her will be resolved early in the coming episodes. Showrunner Eric Wallace teased:

“Yes — the audience won’t have to wait until the end of the season for this to happen. However, there will be tragic consequences to learning the truth about Mirror-Iris. Consequences that will send the season in a new, even more dangerous direction for Team Flash. Barry and Iris are, indeed, about to experience the rockiest month of their marriage so far.”

Check out the new photos below:

Once again, ‘The Flash’ S6 returns with new episodes beginning on Tuesday, April 21, at 8/7c.