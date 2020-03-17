In what shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone anymore, Disney has announced that they will be delaying the premiere of their first Marvel tentpole film ‘Black Widow’ until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film was originally set to drop in theaters on May 1.

Disney has already delayed ‘The New Mutants’ (will that film ever get released?) as well as ‘Mulan’ and with theaters shuttering and government officials recommending that people stay home, the move was inevitable. Marvel movies have become big moneymakers for the studios, so it would be commonsense for them to release the films at a time they can make a profit, and international box office attendance is a big portion of that success (especially in China).

‘Black Widow’ would have been the first film in Phase 4 of the MCU and was one that many fans have been clamoring for since the character was first seen in ‘Iron Man 2.’ Her sacrifice in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ made us want more, so when it was announced that Natasha Romanoff would indeed have her own story to tell in a solo movie, fans were elated.

Unlike other solo superhero films, ‘Black Widow’ takes place after the events of ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’ The movie also stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov (aka the Red Guardian).

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

No new release date has been given as to when Disney plans on releasing ‘Black Widow,’ but once they do announce a date, we’ll let you know. Until then… go wash your hands!

Source: Variety