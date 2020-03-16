Just days after announcing they were changing to a new “social distancing” policy for moviegoers, Regal Cinemas has announced they will be closing all their theaters across the US effective Tuesday, March 17.

The move came after a White House press conference where it was advised that all gatherings of more than 10 people be avoided. As it is, several governors have already announced that theaters within their state would be shut down to help prevent massive contamination among the population.

In a statement to Deadline, Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO, stated:

“Any time, at any Regal, it’s our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests. At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theatres. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters. The Cineworld Group and Regal Theatres are strong, standing on solid ground and our continued goal is to be The Best Place to Watch a Movie!”

Regal Cinemas is the second-largest theater chain in the nation with 7,155 screens in 542 theaters across 42 states. AMC holds the title with the most theaters with 661 cinemas and 8,200 screens.

With the announcement that all of Regal’s theaters will be shuttered, don’t be surprised when other theater chains follow suit.

