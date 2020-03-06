Christian Bale is officially playing the villain in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, at least according to star Tessa Thompson. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Thompson expressed:

“Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic. I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and I. We’re going to have fun. Taika is writing [and] directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix.”

Indeed, Taika Waititi reinvigorated the ‘Thor’ franchise with ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, following the first two, far more serious movies in the series. The director recently won his first Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘Jojo Rabbit’. He will be back to write and direct ‘Love and Thunder’. He will also lend his voice to rock man Korg, as he has in ‘Ragnarok’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Also returning from previous pictures is Natalie Portman, whose Jane Foster has been absent from the MCU since ‘Thor: The Dark World’. Following the storyline from the comics, she will become a new version of Thor in this sequel.

Chris Hemsworth is also returning, but it remains to be seen how the two Thors will interact. It also remains to be seen how this plays into Thor’s future, considering that he left Earth to journey through space with the Guardians of the Galaxy in ‘Endgame’.

Thompson didn’t spill the beans as to which villain Bale would portray. Since Asgard is no more, expect the new film to draw from a broader pool. The films have already delivered Loki (of course), the Destroyer, Malekith, Surtur, and the Executioner.

One somewhat major foe that hasn’t been tapped by the films yet is the Absorbing Man. There is also the Wrecker and his Wrecking Crew. Could Bale be playing one of them? Well… sure, but he could be playing any number of characters, so who knows at this point?

As for Thompson’s Valkyrie, who has somewhat retroactively been classified as the MCU’s first LGBTQ hero, the actor stated:

“She’s king. If she can’t find her queen, she’ll just be king and queen at the same time.”

As for what fans should expect, Waititi said:

“If you take Ragnarok, which I feel was a very outlandish and big, bombastic film, we’re trying double down on everything we did with that and create something that is even more crazy and even more of a big adventure.”

Fans can look forward to the future of the MCU and the ‘Thor’-related characters when ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ hits theaters on November 5, 2021.