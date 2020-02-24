Things look dire on Cybertron, in the first trailer for the CGI anime ‘Transformers: War For Cybertron – Seige’. As dialogue among both the Autobots and the Decepticons indicates that they have pushed things too far past the point of one side versus the other. They’re now struggling just to survive on their devastated home.

There will be six 22-minute episodes of ‘Seige’, which will be followed by a second chapter, entitled ‘Earthrise’, and a third unnamed series. Judging by the name of Chapter 2, they fail to salvage Cybertron.

According to the first trailer, Megatron (Jason Marnocha) comes up with the idea of using the Allspark, the source of all life on Cybertron, to “reformat” the Autobots. Meanwhile, Optimus Prime (Jake Foushee) devises a plan that involves destroying the planet to save it. As their civilization crumbles, both teams continue their battles, with the stakes higher than ever.

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege begins in the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms. In an attempt to end the conflict, Megatron is forced to consider using the Allspark, the source of all life and power on Cybertron, to “reformat” the Autobots, thus “unifying” Cybertron. Outnumbered, outgunned, and under SIEGE, the battle-weary Autobots orchestrate a desperate series of counterstrikes on a mission that, if everything somehow goes right, will end with an unthinkable choice: kill their planet in order to save it.

Watch the new trailer below:

The cast also includes Edward Bosco (Ultra Magnus, Soundwave), Brook Chalmers (Impactor), Rafael Goldstein (Ratchet), Todd Haberkorn (Shockwave, Red Alert), Shawn Hawkins (Mirage), Sophia Isabella (Arcee), Kaiser Johnson (Ironhide), Miles Luna (Teletraan I, Cliffjumper), Bill Rogers (Wheeljack), Linsay Rousseau (Elita-1), Keith Silverstein (Jetfire), Frank Todaro (Starscream), Mark Whitten (Sideswipe, Skywarp), and Joe Zieja (Bumblebee).

‘Transformers: War For Cybertron’ comes from the folks at Rooster Teeth Studios, which previously delivered the anime series ‘RWBY’ and ‘gen:LOCK‘, and the first production from Rooster Teeth and Polygon Pictures. F.J. DeSanto (‘Transformers: Titans Return’, ‘Power of the Primes’) serves as the showrunner, with Gavin Hignight (‘Transformers: Cyberverse’) and Brandon Easton (‘Transformers: Rescue Bots’) writing.

The trailer did not announce when ‘Transformers: War For Cybertron – Seige’ will launch, so check back for updates, but for now, what do you think of this first teaser of the series?

Source: EW