The final trailer for ‘Fantasy Island might be out, but Sony and Blumhouse are still releasing new clips from the film that is set to launch this weekend. The latest one is giving out some critical details about the rules for those who visit the island of their dreams. This horror film is full of genre stars with a cast that consists of Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, Jimmy O. Yang, Charlotte McKinney, Michael Rooker, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Austin Stowell, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, and Ryan Hansen. With this much raw talent sharing the screen, you have to hope that we’re in for a treat. The main thing that will work against ‘Fantasy Island’ is there hasn’t been much hype for the film so far.

You can check out the latest ‘Fantasy Island’ clip which shows Peña’s character of Mr. Roarke sharing the rules of the island below!

For anyone who might have been a fan of the original television series, it is quite clear that this is only loosely based on the concept at best. Blumhouse took the idea in a new direction, which should resonate with fans of horror and suspense as the vacationers visiting ‘Fantasy Island’ end up getting more than they had bargained for.

I suspect that Peña’s performance here will be the stand out of the film. There is a long history of comedians working in suspense and horror who have been able to deliver stellar performances when acting outside of the genre they’re known for.

Are you looking forward to checking out ‘Fantasy Island’ this weekend? What do you think about the rules for this fun-filled vacation spot? Do you believe that Peña will excel in starring in a thriller? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

You can visit ‘Fantasy Island’ at your local theater on Friday, February 13th, 2020!