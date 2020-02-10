The ‘Saw’ movies marked a major shift in modern horror movies… for better or worse. (It kind of led to a movement that coined the term “torture porn.”) But it’s getting a reboot and unlike some others, this looks like a truly fresh take on the original idea. Chris Rock… yes THAT Chris Rock, has stepped in as executive producer and came up with the story, which was then adapted by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, who co-penned previous franchise entry ‘Jigsaw’. He also stars in the new film ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’, as a cop, Det. Zeke Banks, who discovers a new serial killer targeting police officers. Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, and Marisol Nichols also star.

The film arrives in May, and Lionsgate is kicking off promotions in a big way. The studio has released the first trailer, a poster, and a selection of still pictures.

A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Warning, this trailer is slightly NSFW since Jackson lets out one of his trademark “Motherf***er”s. Check it out below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

And below is the new poster:

And below, you can find a few pictures of Smith, Jackson, and Nichols:

‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ was directed by Darren Lynn Bousman (‘Saw II’, ‘III’, and ‘IV’). But judging by the trailer, ‘Spiral’ looks much richer and more cinematic than previous entries. Hopefully, it will deliver when it arrives in theaters on May 15, 2020.

Source: Bloody Disgusting