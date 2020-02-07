If you like your science fiction and horror out of something that feels like it could be from the original ‘Twilight Zone’ you’ll need to check out this trailer for ‘The Vast of Night.’ Written by James Montague and Craig W. Sanger, this new film is set in the 1950s and takes place in a small town, which starts being affected by “a strange audio frequency” which will potentially change everything! Andrew Patterson directed the film, and it will be “coming soon to theaters and Prime Video.”

Amazon Studios describes ‘The Vast of Night’ as:

In the twilight of the 1950s, on one fateful night in New Mexico, a young, winsome switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and charismatic radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever. Dropped phone calls, AM radio signals, secret reels of tape forgotten in a library, switchboards, crossed patchlines and an anonymous phone call lead Fay and Everett on a scavenger hunt toward the unknown.

You can check out ‘The Vast Of Night’ Trailer right here!

The fact that this takes place in New Mexico in the 1950s puts this shortly after the rumored alien crash, which took place in Roswell back in 1947 that I’m sure won’t be lost on anyone. With the trailer making mention of government experiments and strange sightings cropping up, it is easy to tell that something weird is going on. I feel this is a mix of both the iconic ‘ War of the Worlds ‘ and a bit of the paranoia and sound influences from the 2008 release of ‘Pontypool.’ Just without the zombies.

