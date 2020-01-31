One of the standout features in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and all other Marvel films, has been the inclusion of Stan Lee cameos. However, you shouldn’t think that Marvel Studios will allow for anything like this to happen again. I’m glad that they’ve decided to officially make this decision that Stan “The Man” Lee is the only one who is going to have this kind of continuous cameo.

Marvel Studios Executive Vice President of Production Victoria Alonso spoke to the Miami Latin News late last year near the tail end of the “We Love You 3000” tour to explain:

“Stan Lee is not replaceable. So we will never try. That is the legend, the man, we will never try to replace him. Other people will come around, and then you have someone as phenomenally creative as [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, but there’s only one Stan Lee.”

Say what you will about how he conducted his business years back, Lee is an icon for Marvel fans. It was eventually hinted at from his appearance in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘ that he either was a Watcher or one of their agents, at least when it came to his onscreen appearances. So, the idea of another character ending up as a Watcher hidden through the films is feasible, but one route the studio likely won’t be going with. It is hard to imagine that Marvel Studios could find someone as iconic as Lee who could resonate with audiences and not feel like a cheap cash in on his legacy.

You can watch her sharing this detail in the interview below:

Do you agree with Victoria Alonso and Marvel Studios that the MCU should be done with cameos moving forward? Would you want another person to take on the role of a Watcher or one of their agents moving forward? Share your thoughts in the comments below, True Believers!