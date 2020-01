Here is the list of new comic books, trade paperbacks and more shipping on 1/22/2020. As always, check with your retailer for availability, as not all releases may be on sale in all areas at the same time. Here is what’s on my pull-list this week.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Juan Cabal

Once, they were a team of misfits. Now they’re a family, and they’ve earned their peace. But the universe is not a peaceful place — and it’s only getting worse. The Great Empires are in turmoil. The rule of law is dead. And amidst the chaos, the Gods of Olympus have returned — harbingers of a new age of war, reborn to burn their mark on the stars themselves. Someone has to guard the galaxy – but who will accept the mission? And will they survive it? Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK) and Juann Cabal (FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN) bring you in on the ground floor of a whole Marvel Universe of action and suspense!

WONDER WOMAN #750

DC COMICS

(W) Vita Ayala, Marguerite Bennett, Kami Garcia, Dean Hale, Jeff Loveness, Steve Orlando, Greg Rucka, Gail Simone, Mariko Tamaki, Various Others (A) Elena Casagrande, Colleen Doran, Jesus Merino, Gabriel Picolo, Others (CA) Jo?lle Jones

Prestige Format

An all-star 96-page celebration of the Amazon Princess by longtime favorites and acclaimed new voices! In the lead story, Wonder Woman’s epic “Year of the Villain” battle comes to a close, leading the way to new challenges ahead. Additionally, this oversized gem tells tales from Diana’s past, present and future by some of the greatest storytellers in the business- including Colleen Doran, Mariko Tamaki, the Teen Titans: Raven team of writer Kami Garcia and artist Gabriel Picolo, and legendary Wonder Woman creators returning to the character, including Gail Simone and Greg Rucka!

NEIL GAIMAN AMERICAN GODS MOMENT OF STORM #9

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell (A) P. Craig Russell, Scott Hampton (CA) Glenn Fabry

In this dramatic conclusion to the award-winning American Gods series, Shadow says his goodbyes and makes peace with a world that has changed forever.

GHOSTBUSTERS YEAR ONE #1

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Erik Burnham (A/CA) Dan Schoening

In anticipation of the new Ghostbusters feature film coming to theaters Summer 2020, we look back at the Boys in Grey’s first year on the job, showcasing never before seen adventures! After defeating Gozer and becoming heroes in the city, county, and state of New York, a publisher has decided to cash in with a biography of the Boys in Grey and sends a writer to interview them all for background. He starts with WINSTON ZEDDEMORE, the first ‘buster hired into the supernatural start-up. Winston relates the story of his very first bust, so we can finally know what kind of… ahem, stuff he’s seen that’ll will turn you white!

ONCE & FUTURE #6

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Dan Mora

With the fate of the world in the balance, Duncan must finally accept his role in the larger story. But has Gran trained him well enough to defeat the undead King of the Britons by himself?

All This Plus …

BATMAN #87

DC COMICS

(W) James TynionIV (A) Guillem March (CA) Tony S. Daniel

The Riddler has been lying low since his humiliating defeat as part of Bane’s army- but as costumed assassins start to make their way into Gotham City, Edward Nygma may have the answers he’s been looking for. Or at least, the answer to why Deathstroke is trying to kill him! Is it possible that Batman’s tussle with Slade Wilson was all just a ruse to get the killer closer to his true target?

BTVS SEASON 11 LIBRARY HC VOL 01

BY NIGHT TP VOL 03

FIREFLY #13 CVR A MAIN ASPINALL

FIREFLY #13 CVR B PREORDER CALDWELL VAR

FIREFLY #13 FOC VAR

FOLKLORDS #3 (OF 5) CVR A SMITH

FOLKLORDS #3 (OF 5) FOC NGUYEN VAR

HEARTBEAT #3 (OF 5) CVR A LLOVET (MR)

HEARTBEAT #3 (OF 5) FOC BARTEL VAR (MR)

LUMBERJANES #70 CVR A LEYH

LUMBERJANES #70 CVR B PREORDER YEE VAR

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #47 CVR A CAMPBELL

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #47 FOC MORA VAR

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #47 FOIL MONTES VAR

ONCE & FUTURE #6 (OF 6)

STEVEN UNIVERSE ONGOING #36 CVR A PENA

STEVEN UNIVERSE ONGOING #36 CVR B PREORDER NG VAR

COUNT CROWLEY RELUCTANT MONSTER HUNTER #4 (OF 4)

ETHER DISAPPEARANCE OF VIOLET BELL #5 (OF 5) CVR A RUBIN

ETHER DISAPPEARANCE OF VIOLET BELL #5 (OF 5) CVR B DALRYMPLE

MASK I PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE TO THE MASK #4 (OF 4) CVR A REYNOLD

MASK I PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE TO THE MASK #4 (OF 4) CVR B FEGREDO

NEIL GAIMAN AMERICAN GODS MOMENT OF STORM #9 CVR A FABRY (MR

NEIL GAIMAN AMERICAN GODS MOMENT OF STORM #9 CVR B MACK (MR)

STRANGER THINGS ZOMBIE BOYS VOL 01

TRIAGE #5 (OF 5) CVR A SEVY

TRIAGE #5 (OF 5) CVR B ROBLES

BASKETFUL OF HEADS #4 (OF 7) (MR)

BASKETFUL OF HEADS #4 (OF 7) VAR ED (MR)

BATGIRL #43

BATGIRL #43 VAR ED

BATMAN #87

BATMAN #87 CARD STOCK VAR ED

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS TP VOL 01 LESSER GODS

BATMAN BEYOND #40

BATMAN BEYOND #40 VAR ED

BATMAN BLACK & WHITE OMNIBUS HC

BATMAN CURSE OF THE WHITE KNIGHT #6 (OF 8)

BATMAN CURSE OF THE WHITE KNIGHT #6 (OF 8) CARD STOCK VAR ED

BATMAN SUPERMAN #6

BATMAN SUPERMAN #6 CARD STOCK VAR ED

BIRDS OF PREY GIANT #1

BIRDS OF PREY HARLEY QUINN TP

BOOKS OF MAGIC #16 (MR)

DETECTIVE COMICS #1019

DETECTIVE COMICS #1019 CARD STOCK VAR ED

DOLLAR COMICS BATMAN HUNTRESS CRY FOR BLOOD #1

FAR SECTOR #3 (OF 12) (MR)

HUNTRESS ORIGINS TP

JOHN CONSTANTINE HELLBLAZER #3 (MR)

JUSTICE LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL TP BOOK 01 BORN AGAIN

LOONEY TUNES #253

LUCIFER TP VOL 02 THE DIVINE TRAGEDY (MR)

METAL MEN #4 (OF 12)

METAL MEN #4 (OF 12) JIM STARLIN VAR ED

RED HOOD OUTLAW #42

RED HOOD OUTLAW #42 VAR ED

SCOOBY DOO TEAM UP ITS SCOOBY TIME TP

SHAZAM #10 (RES)

SHAZAM #10 VAR ED (RES)

SUPERMAN #19

SUPERMAN #19 VAR ED

WONDER TWINS #11 (OF 12)

WONDER WOMAN #750

WONDER WOMAN #750 1940S VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN #750 1950S VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN #750 1960S VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN #750 1970S VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN #750 1980S VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN #750 1990S VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN #750 2000S VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN #750 2010S VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN #750 BLANK VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN #750 JIM LEE PENCILS 1:100 VAR ED

YEAR OF THE VILLAIN HELL ARISEN #2 (OF 4)

YEAR OF THE VILLAIN HELL ARISEN #2 (OF 4) VAR ED

BLACK TERROR #4 CVR A RAHZZAH

BLACK TERROR #4 CVR B FORNES

BLACK TERROR #4 CVR C LEVEL

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #2 CVR A PARRILLO

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #2 CVR B CONNER

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #2 CVR C LINSNER

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #2 CVR D HENDERSON

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #2 CVR E COSPLAY

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #2 DAVILA FOC BONUS VAR

GONZALEZ VAMPIRELLA 50TH ANN PREMIUM ENAMEL PIN

LINSNER VAMPIRELLA 50TH ANN PREMIUM ENAMEL PIN

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #1 BLANK AUTHENTIX ED

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #1 CHATZOUDIS FOC BONUS VAR

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #1 CVR A PARRILLO

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #1 CVR B QUAH

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #1 CVR C TORMEY

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #1 CVR D GARZA

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #1 CVR E COSPLAY

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #1 HETRICK FOC BONUS VAR

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #1 LAU FOC BONUS VAR

VAMPIRELLA #7 CASTRO FOC BONUS VAR

VAMPIRELLA #7 CVR A CONNER

VAMPIRELLA #7 CVR B MARCH

VAMPIRELLA #7 CVR C DALTON

VAMPIRELLA #7 CVR D GUNDUZ

VAMPIRELLA #7 CVR E COSPLAY

A LETTER TO JO TP

GHOSTBUSTERS YEAR ONE #1 (OF 4) CVR A SHOENING

GHOSTBUSTERS YEAR ONE #1 (OF 4) CVR B SCHOENING

I CAN SELL YOU A BODY #2 (OF 4)

KILL LOCK #2 (OF 6)

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #86 CVR A SHERRON

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #86 CVR B RICHARD

ROAD OF BONES TP

TMNT ONGOING (IDW) COLL HC VOL 10

TMNT URBAN LEGENDS #21 CVR A FOSCO

TMNT URBAN LEGENDS #21 CVR B FOSCO & LARSEN

TRANSFORMERS VOL 01 WORLD IN YOUR EYES HC

UNCLE SCROOGE #53 CVR A MAZZARELLO

WELLINGTON #2 (OF 5) CVR A KOWALSKI

AMERICAN JESUS NEW MESSIAH #2 CVR A TOP SECRET (MR)

AMERICAN JESUS NEW MESSIAH #2 CVR B SCALERA (MR)

AMERICAN JESUS NEW MESSIAH #2 CVR C B&W SCALERA (MR)

FAMILY TREE #3 (MR)

HARDCORE RELOADED #2 (OF 5) (MR)

HEART ATTACK #3 (MR)

MIDDLEWEST #14 (MR)

OLD GUARD FORCE MULTIPLIED #2 (OF 5) (MR)

AGENTS OF ATLAS COMPLETE COLLECTION TP VOL 02

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #38

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #38 NOTO MARVELS X VAR

ATLANTIS ATTACKS #1 (OF 5)

ATLANTIS ATTACKS #1 (OF 5) RON LIM VAR

BLACK PANTHER #20

BLACK PANTHER #20 MICHAEL CHO VAR

CAPTAIN AMERICA SAM WILSON COMPLETE COLLECTION TP VOL 01

CAPTAIN MARVEL #14

CAPTAIN MARVEL #14 GARNER MARVELS X VAR

CAPTAIN MARVEL #14 INHYUK LEE CONNECTING VAR

CONAN SERPENT WAR #4 (OF 4)

CONAN SERPENT WAR #4 (OF 4) CAMUNCOLI CONNECTING VAR

EXCALIBUR #6 DX

EXCALIBUR #6 MCKONE MARVELS X VAR DX

FANTASTIC FOUR #18

FANTASTIC FOUR #18 SMALLWOOD MARVELS X VAR

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 BLANK VAR

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 RON LIM VAR

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 SHAVRIN VAR

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 SKAN MARVELS X VAR

INVISIBLE WOMAN TP

IRONHEART TP VOL 02 TEN RINGS

MARAUDERS #6 DX

PUNISHER KILL KREW TP

RUINS OF RAVENCROFT DRACULA #1

RUINS OF RAVENCROFT DRACULA #1 LAND VAR

STAR WARS LEGENDS TP FOREVER CRIMSON

TRUE BELIEVERS CRIMINALLY INSANE DRACULA #1

TRUE BELIEVERS CRIMINALLY INSANE PURPLE MAN #1

VALKYRIE JANE FOSTER TP VOL 01

WEB OF VENOM GOOD SON #1

X-MEN MILESTONES TP ONSLAUGHT

X-STATIX COMPLETE COLLECTION TP VOL 01

Other Comic Books

AMYS DIARY HC VOL 03 MOVING ON

ANGELA DELLA MORTE #3

AOHARU X MACHINEGUN GN VOL 16

APOCALYPSE GIRL VOL 2 LIBERTY #4 (OF 4)

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #306

ARCHIE MODERN CLASSICS TP VOL 02

ARCHIE VS PREDATOR 2 #5 (OF 5) CVR A HACK

ARCHIE VS PREDATOR 2 #5 (OF 5) CVR B MANDRAKE

ARCHIE VS PREDATOR 2 #5 (OF 5) CVR C MCCLAINE

ARCHIE VS PREDATOR 2 #5 (OF 5) CVR D ORDWAY

ARCHIE VS PREDATOR 2 #5 (OF 5) CVR E SHULTZ

ARCHIE VS PREDATOR 2 #5 (OF 5) CVR F TORRES

BEASTARS GN VOL 04

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER WHAT IF #1

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #280

BLACK LAGOON GN VOL 11 (MR)

BLADE RUNNER 2019 #1 NYCC VAR

BLADE RUNNER 2019 SYD MEAD PACK

BLAKE & MORTIMER GN VOL 26 VALLEY OF IMMORTALS PT 2 ARM MEKO

BOB MARLEY IN COMICS HC

BRINA THE CAT GN VOL 01 GANG OF FELINE SUN

BRINA THE CAT HC GN VOL 01 GANG OF FELINE SUN

CASPER PRESENTS HOTSTUFF SIZZLERS #1 CVR A

CASPER PRESENTS HOTSTUFF SIZZLERS #1 CVR B LTD ED RETRO

CATALYST PRIME SEVEN DAYS #4 (OF 7)

CATALYST PRIME SEVEN DAYS #4 (OF 7) CVR B SEJIC VIRGIN CVR

CATHERINES WAR GN

CATHERINES WAR HC GN

CAVEWOMAN BARBARIAN PRINCESS & MERIEM CVR A MASSEY (MR)

CAVEWOMAN BARBARIAN PRINCESS & MERIEM CVR B MASSEY (MR

CAVEWOMAN BARBARIAN PRINCESS & MERIEM CVR C MASSEY (MR

CAVEWOMAN BARBARIAN PRINCESS & MERIEM CVR D BUDD ROOT

CAVEWOMAN BARBARIAN PRINCESS & MERIEM CVR E BUDD ROOT

CAVEWOMAN BARBARIAN PRINCESS & MERIEM CVR F VALENTINA

CAVEWOMAN BARBARIAN PRINCESS & MERIEM CVR G YEN SAN (M

CELLS AT WORK CODE BLACK GN VOL 03

CHILDREN OF WHALES GN VOL 14

CITY GN VOL 07

COMICS AD MEN GN (Net) (MR)

COSMO MIGHTY MARTIAN #3 (OF 5) CVR A YARDLEY

COSMO MIGHTY MARTIAN #3 (OF 5) CVR B LOVALLO

COSMO MIGHTY MARTIAN #3 (OF 5) CVR C UGARTE

DUNGEON OF BLACK COMPANY GN VOL 04 (MR)

EDGAR ALLAN POES SNIFTER OF TERROR SEASON 2 #4 (OF 6) (MR)

FAKE EMPIRE DLX TP

FANTAGRAPHICS STUDIO ED HC ED PISKOR

FINAL FANTASY LOST STRANGER GN VOL 04

FOREVER MAPS GN

FREAKS & GODS GIANT SIZED #1

GIRL GENIUS SECOND JOURNEY GN VOL 05 QUEENS AND PIRATES

GIRL GENIUS SECOND JOURNEY HC VOL 05 QUEENS AND PIRATES

GOLD DIGGER TP FREDERAL RESERVE BRICK

GRETEL TP

GUDETAMA LOVE FOR THE LAZY HC

GUNG HO #2 CVR A NGU (MR)

GUNG HO #2 CVR B RUAN (MR)

GUNG HO #2 CVR C GUERRERO (MR)

GUNG HO #2 CVR D KUMMANT (MR)

HATCHET #0 BOX OF DREAD CVR (MR)

HATSU HARU GN VOL 10

HEIST HOW TO STEAL A PLANET #3

HIGH SCHOOL PRODIGIES HAVE IT EASY ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 06 (

HORIMIYA GN VOL 13

IM NOT POPULAR GN VOL 15

IM STANDING ON MILLION LIVES GN VOL 05 (MR)

IN PIECES SOMEPLACE WHICH I CALL HOME GN (MR)

INFINITE PUNISHMENT ESCAPE FROM HELL #3 CVR A TROM

INFINITE PUNISHMENT ESCAPE FROM HELL #3 CVR B JIM WHITING

IVE BEEN KILLING SLIMES 300 YEARS MAXED OUT GN VOL 01

JUGHEADS TIME POLICE TP

KIDZ #1 CVR A CRISTOBAL

KIDZ #1 CVR B HADJWIDJAJA

KIDZ #1 CVR C GUTIERREZ

KIDZ #1 CVR D JORET

LEVIUS EST GN VOL 02

LIFE IS STRANGE #9 NYCC VARIENT

MAD WITH JOY HC

MAGIKA SWORDSMAN & SUMMONER GN VOL 12 (MR)

MIRACULOUS TALES LADYBUG CAT NOIR TP S2 VOL 10 BUGHEADS

MIRACULOUS TALES LADYBUG CAT NOIR TP S2 VOL 11 SKATING ICE

MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED #3 CVR A MIRKA ANDOLFO (MR)

MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED #3 CVR B VITTI (MR)

MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED #3 CVR D ANDOLFO KLIMT HOMAGE VAR (M

MONSTER PLANET #3 (OF 5) CVR A VITORINO

MONSTER PLANET #3 (OF 5) CVR B RIVEIRO

MONSTER PLANET #3 (OF 5) CVR C DIPASCALE

MONSTER PLANET #3 (OF 5) CVR D VIGONTE

MOON MAID CATACOMBS OF THE MOON READERS SET

MOORCOCK LIB HAWKMOON HC VOL 02 HISTORY O/T RUNESTAFF (RES)

MURCIELAGO GN VOL 13 (MR)

MY MONSTER SECRET GN VOL 19

NECROMANCERS MAP TP COMPLETE

NO GUNS LIFE GN VOL 03

NURSE HITOMIS MONSTER INFIRMARY GN VOL 10 (MR)

NYANKEES GN VOL 05

OCTAVIA BUTLER PARABLE OF THE SOWER HC GN

OVERLORD UNDEAD KING OH GN VOL 02

P CRAIG RUSSELL SELFISH & OTHER STORIES FINE ART HC

P CRAIG RUSSELL SELFISH & OTHER STORIES FINE ART S&N ED

RESONANT TP VOL 01 (MR)

ROBOTECH REMIX #1 NYCC VAR

ROKU #4 (OF 4) CVR A KIRKHAM

ROKU #4 (OF 4) CVR B KALVACHEV

ROKU #4 (OF 4) CVR C BRERETON

ROSE OF VERSAILLES GN VOL 01

RUNAWAY PRINCESS HC GN

RUNAWAY PRINCESS SC GN

SAGA OF TANYA EVIL GN VOL 09

SAILOR MOON ETERNAL ED VOL 07

SERA & ROYAL STARS TP VOL 01

SEVEN DEADLY SINS GN VOL 36

SHAPES #3

SOLAR FLARE TP VOL 03 SARASOTA

SPRING RAIN GN

STAR POWER GN VOL 04

STREET FIGHTER V TP VOL 02 RISE UP

TAMBA CHILD SOLDIER HC GN

THETH TOMORROW FOREVER GN (MR)

TOILET BOUND HANAKO KUN GN VOL 01

VAMPIRE PA BITE OUT OF CRIME #1 BLANK SKETCH VAR

VAMPIRE STATE BUILDING #4 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

VAMPIRE STATE BUILDING #4 CVR B RATHBURN (MR)

VAMPIRE STATE BUILDING #4 CVR C CASAS (MR)

VAMPIRE STATE BUILDING #4 CVR D DIKE RUAN (MR)

VAMPIRONICA NEW BLOOD #2 CVR A MOK

VAMPIRONICA NEW BLOOD #2 CVR B HUTCHISON

VAMPIRONICA NEW BLOOD #2 CVR C SMALLWOOD

VISITOR #2 (OF 6) CVR A PINNA

VISITOR #2 (OF 6) CVR B DAVIS-HUNT

VISITOR #2 (OF 6) CVR C CAREY

WASTED SPACE #13 (MR)

WAY OF THE HOUSEHUSBAND GN VOL 02

WOLVENHEART #4

ZO ZO ZOMBIE GN VOL 06

ZOMBILLENIUM BANDED SET

ZORRO LEGENDARY ADV BOOK II READER SET

ZORRO SWORDS OF HELL #1 LTD ED 9.8 CBD GRADE CVR

Source: Previews World