For years we’ve been hearing about Noah Hawley’s ‘Doctor Doom’ project that was headed to Fox. Once Disney bought the studio and regained rights to all of the Marvel characters, they all ended up under the creative control of Marvel Studios.

When it first happened, Hawley seemed hopeful that his take on Victor Von Doom would still find its way to the big screen. However, as time has passed, the director has revealed to Deadline that “the phone hasn’t rung” from Marvel Studios on showing any interest in developing the film. That isn’t to say that the Hawley isn’t still interested in creating the film if they were to call:

“I love the script and what I did with it. Marvel seems to have a plan for everything, it would be great if I fell into that plan. And I haven’t been chasing it, and with Star Trek, it complicates it. But if the phone rings, I’m in.”

While Hawley has never fully explained what the ‘Doctor Doom’ movie would be about, he did previously state that “it’s sort of a Cold War parallel film,” which does seem to be quite timely in nature.

An entire movie dedicated to the origin of Doctor Doom could give us a compelling tale to show the rise of one of Marvel’s greatest villains, however, it also feels hard to imagine his introduction not directly tied to that of the ‘Fantastic Four’ and his chief rival, Reed Richards.

Are you hoping that Marvel Studios is interested in using Noah Hawley’s idea for a ‘Doctor Doom’ movie to introduce the villain into the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Is Doom’s origin best used in a stand-alone film, or would you rather see him appear in another Marvel property or an eventual ‘Fantastic Four’ release? Share your thoughts in the comments below, True Believers!