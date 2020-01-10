Fans of Alex Garland‘s work have been dying to see his upcoming FX series ‘Devs.’ Details are scarce, even with this new trailer, but it looks to be a fun science fiction take on a murder-mystery. The trailer was released at the recent Television Critics Association meeting and online shortly after.

For what we can expect on the show, the trailer you are about to see also came with the following details:

Devs follows the story of a young software engineer, Lily Chan, who investigates the secretive development division of her employer, which she believes is behind her boyfriend’s murder. Devs stars Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, and Alison Pill. The new limited series is produced by FX Productions.

You can check out the first full ‘Devs’ Season 1 trailer below:

As this new series is clearly meant to be a mystery, it should come as no surprise that the trailer doesn’t give us any real details to go on and has us asking more questions. For a murder mystery created by Garland, we probably shouldn’t expect anything less!

The cast of the main characters for this series announced by FX includes:

Devs stars Sonoya Mizuno as “Lily Chan;” Nick Offerman as “Forest,” the CEO of Amaya; Jin Ha as “Jamie,” Lily’s former boyfriend; Karl Glusman as “Sergei,” Lily’s boyfriend; Zach Grenier as “Kenton,” Amaya’s Head of Security; Stephen McKinley Henderson as “Stewart,” one of the top minds working in Amaya’s secret development division; Cailee Spaeny as the young, brilliant “Lyndon;” and Alison Pill as “Katie,” the gifted quantum physicist and second in command at Amaya.

What did you think of the first full trailer for ‘Devs’? Are you excited to see what the series will have in store for us? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

‘Devs’ is slated to premiere on March 5th, 2020 exclusively on FX on Hulu.