The new three-part series ‘Dracula’ has already arrived in England, but it will be released here on Saturday, January 4. ‘Dracula’ remains one of the most time-tested properties in popular entertainment and seems to be rebooted constantly. This version originates from ‘Sherlock’ and ‘Doctor Who’ vets Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. Like ‘Sherlock’, ‘Dracula’ Season 1 consists of three episodes, which are 90-minutes-long each, so it’s essentially like getting three movies in a row.

‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’s Claes Bang stars as the titular Count. He discussed the role, saying:

“I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Dracula, especially when the script is in the hands of the incredible talents of Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss and the team responsible for Sherlock. I’m so excited that I get to dig into this iconic and super-interesting character. Yes, he’s evil, but there’s also so much more to him, he’s charismatic, intelligent, witty and sexy. I realise that there’s a lot to live up to with all the amazing people that have played him over the years, but I feel so privileged, to be taking on this incredible character.”

Check out Bang in action in this new trailer:

John Heffernan (‘The Crown’) co-stars as Jonathan Harker. The cast also includes Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha, Joanna Scanlan as Mother Superior, Morfydd Clark as Mina Harker, Lujza Richter as Elena, Mark Gatiss as Frank, Jonathan Aris as Captain Sokolov, Sacha Dhawan as Dr. Sharma, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Adisa, Catherine Schell as Grand Duchess Valeria, Youssef Kerkour as Olgaren, Clive Russell as Valentin, Lyndsey Marshal as Bloxham, Chanel Cresswell as Katherine, Matthew Beard as Jack, Lydia West as Bloofer Lady, Sarah Niles as Meg, and Natasha Radski as Mother.

‘Dracula’ premiered on BBC One on New Year’s Day, and so far the reviews have been great!

American fans can bite into it tomorrow on Netflix!

