Michelle Monaghan is currently promoting her controversial new Netflix series ‘Messiah’, but she will be seen later in 2020 in the remake of the cult classic ’90s witch movie ‘The Craft’, which was written, directed, and executive produced by Zoe Lister-Jones (‘Life in Pieces’). So far, it’s been a little unclear whether this new ‘Craft’ is a continuation of the original movie, or if it is a reboot, taking the original concept and rebooting it in the present.

Speaking to Collider, Monaghan explained:

“That was such a surprise. I have such a girl crush on Zoe Lister-Jones. She’s such a triple threat to me because she can write, direct and act. I really respect her, and respect her voice. She was a huge fan of The Craft and she wanted to re-imagine it, and that’s exactly what she did. She’s come in and really re-imagined something that’s very timely, very contemporary, very cool, and modern, with Jason Blum, who’s a fantastic producer. He was someone that I also wanted to work with. So, we’ve just wrapped that up.”

When asked if it was scary to attempt such a reboot, Monaghan replied:

“Yes, it is, actually. And I never would have, if it wasn’t so darn good. She nailed it. It’s really, really good, and we’ve got some wonderful actresses, playing some witches. It’s great. It’s so up my alley. I absolutely love it.”

Cailee Spaeny stars as Hannah, who appears to be a stand-in for Robin Tunney’s character in the original film, Sarah Bailey. The other three witches are played by Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna. Early on, it was revealed that the other three characters would be named Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie, but it is unknown who is who, or if those names are still accurate.

The story centers on Hannah, a high school outcast who falls into a friendship with three other young women and begins experimenting with witchcraft. They unleash a power that at first seems to solve problems in their lives but slowly consumes them with unforeseen costs.

The cast also includes David Duchovny, Nicholas Galitzine, Julian Grey, and Donald MacLean Jr. ‘The Craft’ is in post-production, but hasn’t been scheduled for release yet.

