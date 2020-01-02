If you felt that Domhnall Gleeson was another actor who was dealt the short end of the stick in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘ you should be thrilled to know that we’ll likely see more of him in a deleted scene from the film! It seems that General Armitage Hux had another scene shot with both Kylo Ren and Allegiant General Pryde that didn’t make it onto the big screen.

According to Gleeson in an interview with Kinowetter:

“Yes, one time, we were in a battle scene, in a forest with Kylo Ren. Our bits got cut out, so we’ll have to wait for those on the extras.”

This scene was from the very beginning of the film where we saw Kylo Ren on a mission. Without the two generals being involved, it felt like Kylo Ren was on this mission alone. Had they be included, the mission would have felt more driven with him leading the First Order.

Between what we eventually saw of Hux and the severe lack of backstory for Pryde, this scene could have had the potential to better set up either of these two story arcs within the film.

Do you wish that we saw more of Domhnall Gleeson’s General Armitage Hux and Richard E. Grant’s Allegiant General Pryde in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ will be printing millions for Disney in your local theater for months to come!