Hi DC heroes, villains, and Marvel cinephiles! The 2010s are coming to a close and we are counting down the decade in film. It has been one dominated by a major villain (Thanos!) conquering the Infinity Gauntlet, another villain (Doomsday) causing the death of a beloved superhero, the deaths of millions in alien invasions, giant robots, and scientific experiments gone awry (Doomsday). The decade for the MCU has been defined by the quest of unfathomable power. In DCCU, the controversy has surrounded around heroism and seeing our heroes make questionable moral choices. Fear not! We are here to look at some of the most jaw-dropping fight sequences in comic book films between 2010 and 2019!

Some rules: I know the comic book world is more than the superhero genre (‘Star Wars’ anyone!) and even bigger than the MCU (X-Men?) but there are a couple of rules in this list of pleasure-in-your-face pics and films:

Only DCCU and MCU films released between 2010 and 2019 are listed. This excludes X-Men which was a FOX property during the decade. Because some films just have too much repeat viewings and more notable in their sequences, we may have multiple entries from the same film. Only those fights that help define a character, truly inspire, and move the movie forward are included.

Without further ado, here we go!

10. ‘Wonder Woman’: No Man’s Land

The ‘No Man’s Land’ fight scene is the defining scene of the decade for Wonder Woman. It represents the best about the heroine, which is that she is an inspiration and a symbol for humanity. It is a coming-of-age fight scene that shows Wonder Woman finally embracing her heroism.

9. ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’: Steve Rogers vs. Winter Soldier

This fight is very emotionally charged. For the first time, Steve Rogers encounters a foe who can keep up and match him in combat… A super-soldier, a winter soldier! There is raw physicality involved and when Steve Rogers fights the Winter Soldier for the first time, the first reaction is shock and mystery!

8. ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’: Iron Man in Hulk-Buster Armor vs. Hulk

This fight adds little value to the Iron Man fight scenes. What it does, however, is show that the Avengers have grown too powerful and they are utterly reckless due to the collateral damage involved. The fight scene, itself, however, is quite brutal.

7. ‘Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’: Batman vs. 24 Criminals In A Warehouse

Zack Snyder has been a styled visual director. Nothing exemplifies this more than Batman’s rescue of Martha Kent in this film. This may be the most comic book accurate and video-game representation of Batman’s fighting style in open-closed quarters. It definitely beats anything Christopher Nolan did with Batman in ‘The Dark Knight’ and finally grants the respect he sorely deserves as an MMA fighter. Snyder’s Batman is physically imposing and he demands respect!

6. ‘Thor Ragnarok’: Thor vs. Hulk

Taika Waititi’s film is a fun space-faring epic. The battle to decide who is mightiest is one that ends in trickery as Hulk only bests Thor because the Grandmaster helps him. This battle is fun, daring, and very visually impressive. It does not, however, beat the Top 5 though it marks a progression in Thor’s life towards the full embrace of his godhood to face a foe unlike any other foe: Thanos!

5. ‘Avengers: Endgame’: Avengers Assemble vs Thanos’ Army

In my estimation, ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ is mostly a film for the fans. Though it resolves the cliffhanger from the previous Avengers movie, it mostly functions as spectacle and an epilogue to a decade of film-making. It can be said that ‘Avengers: Endgame’ revolutionized film-making and marks an astounding celebration of one American patriot, I am speaking of Captain America of course!

4. ‘Man of Steel’: Superman vs Faora and Non. The Battle of Smallville

Where the MCU towers over the DCCU in technological prowess, the DCCU excels at thematic expression sometimes with controversy and creating the impression of a living, thriving comic book universe. Nothing is more expressed in this notion than in this movie. The Battle of Smallville represents the culmination of progress in filmmaking. Zack Snyder excels at the visual representation of Superman living in a universe that ultimately does not accept him. The Battle of Smallville sets the Kryptonians fight for the first time, a spectacle reminiscent of in true Dragon Ball Z animated battles. The Battle of Smallville is the determinant fight scene in the movie, defining a franchise for a decade.

3. ‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Dr. Strange vs Thanos

Dr. Strange multiplying himself and holding Thanos by mystical ropes might be set up in the most impressive battles ever put to cinema in terms of the scope and the sheer power involved. This is not simply cinema, it is high art! It goes to show the power of the Time Stone and that Dr. Strange might actually be its most adept user in the movie, even more so than Thanos.

2. ‘Avengers: Endgame’: Worthy Captain America w/ Mjolnir vs. Thanos

It has to be said: Captain America with Mjolnir vs Thanos, ranks as the most satisfying comic book battle put to film. ‘Nuff said! But, despite its unquestionable importance, its awesomeness, and its grandeur, it simply does not beat comic book history. Bazonkers!

1. ‘Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman vs. Doomsday

You would probably think that Captain America with Mjolnir vs. Thanos fight probably belongs at the top. It represents a culmination of a decade of Marvel film-making and is state-of-the-art. But nothing beats comic book history! There is nothing to geek more about than seeing 81 (Superman), 80 (Batman) and 78 (Wonder Woman) years of comic book history respectively finally coming to live-action. Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman appearing on screen together for the first time, for the comic book fan, is historic and quite so! Add in possibly, one of the most powerful villains in comic book film with the devastating power of a nuclear bomb (yes, indeed, the collateral damage in this movie almost dwarfs anything Marvel has done!) and you get instant fandom!

Enjoy!

What did you think of Captain America with Mjolnir vs Thanos? What did you think of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman on screen for the first time vs Doomsday?

