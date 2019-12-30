Martin Scorsese grabbed headlines and evoked ire when he lambasted Marvel movies on multiple occasions while prepping the release of his newest Netflix movie ‘The Irishman’. Nearly everyone in Hollywood chimed in, with some (like Francis Ford Coppola) siding with Scorsese and others jumping to defend superhero flicks. Now it seems one such defender is none other than Scorsese’s own daughter, Francesca.

And in a playful jab, Francesca wrapped all of her father’s Christmas presents in Marvel wrapping paper! On Instagram, she wrote:

“Look what I am wrapping my Dad’s XMas gifts in.”

She punctuated that statement with a crying from laughing emoji.

No word on Martin’s reaction.

In an October interview with Empire, Martin Scorsese stated:

“I don’t see [Marvel movies]. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

He followed that up with a New York Times op-ed piece in which he added:

“Many films today are perfect products manufactured for immediate consumption. Many of them are well made by teams of talented individuals. All the same, they lack something essential to cinema: the unifying vision of an individual artist.”

He also declared that this trend in superhero movies “is brutal and inhospitable to art.”

While it’s not a Marvel movie, this year’s ‘Joker’ has been nominated for the Golden Globes for Best Drama Picture, Best Director for Todd Phillips, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for Joaquin Phoenix, and Best Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir. Last year, ‘Black Panther’ was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and before that ‘Logan’ was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. The visually stunning ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ won Best Animated Film.

Did you receive any gifts in Marvel wrapping paper?

Source: Deadline