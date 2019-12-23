FX and MGM Television are collaborating on a new limited series based on the Stephen King novel ‘Carrie’. It has not been revealed who will be developing this project. In fact, almost nothing has been revealed other than in this version, Carrie White will be either trans or a person of color, instead of a cis white character as she has been depicted in the past. FX and MGM have a strong record of collaborating on the anthology ‘Fargo’, which has had three award-winning seasons with a fourth in the works.

‘Carrie’ was King’s first published novel, arriving in 1974. The story told of the torment put upon teenage outcast Carrie White, from both her stuck-up peers and her religious fanatic mother. When Carrie’s telekinetic powers are unleashed, she exacts revenge on the entire fictional town of Chamberlain, Maine.

‘Carrie’ was first adapted into a classic film in 1976, directed by Brian De Palma, and starring Sissy Spacek in the title role, with Piper Laurie as her domineering mother, Margaret. The film’s cast also included a pre-fame John Travolta, William Katt, Amy Irving, and Nancy Allen. A sequel, ‘The Rage: Carrie 2’ was released many years later, in 1999.

In 1988, a stage interpretation ‘Carrie: The Musical’ was put on in London, followed by a run on Broadway. The show was put on again, off-Broadway in 2012.

In 2013, a new film adaptation was released, directed by Kimberly Peirce (‘Boys Don’t Cry’). Chloë Grace Moretz starred as Carrie White in that version, with Julianne Moore portraying Margaret. That cast also included Judy Greer and Ansel Elgort.

The 2013 movie was written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who would go on to create the hit TV series ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’. In a 2018 episode of ‘Riverdale’, the cast put on a performance of ‘Carrie: The Musical’.

Since nothing much is known about FX’s plans for the miniseries, check back for updates as they arrive.

