Usually, I absolutely hate teaser trailers but Paramount Pictures released the perfect one for ‘A Quiet Place Part II‘ on their YouTube channel today. It is only 30-seconds long and not only precisely lines up with what we saw in the first film, but also shows how things have changed in a way that leaves you wanting more, in all the right ways! Fans of the first movie will likely see how this was left off and be excited for the full trailer and not frustrated by the lack of details or suspense which most teasers suffer from.

The description from the trailer also includes a brief synopsis for the film:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

While part of me feels that this other threat will be further survivors of humanity, I’m eagerly hoping that we’ll see the Abbotts have to deal with either nature or some other form of an alien monster as well. We all know humanity is the worst in a post-apocalyptic environment, as shown in nearly every single film, comic, and book that comes out, so I’m hoping we’ll be given a surprise and see that not be the case here.

Even if it is just humanity that they’ll be up against, if the story is even half as good as the first film, audiences will be in for a real treat.

You can check out the teaser trailer for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ below!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It should be noted that we don’t yet see the baby from the first preview image for the film. I’m guessing that it is what they’re carrying in what looks to be a box between them, as that is what is indicated by the new header art and the poster below.

Check out the new poster for #AQuietPlace Part II. From director @JohnKrasinski. Starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. In theatres March 20. pic.twitter.com/4bkt4t3Hx4 — A Quiet Place (@quietplacemovie) December 18, 2019

What did you think of the first teaser for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’? Will this film be able to capture an audiences’ attention in the way that the first one did? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

‘A Quiet Place 2’ will be released on March 20, 2020.