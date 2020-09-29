If 2020 was a “normal” year, we would have all seen the ‘Black Widow’ solo film from Marvel and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters already. Unfortunately, this year has been anything but normal, and due to the global pandemic, the film has been pushed from its originally-planned May 1st premiere date to what was then planned for a November 2020 release, and recently Marvel bumped the film even further, with the premiere now scheduled for February 12, 2021.

The forthcoming film, of course, is a “prequel” of sorts to the most recent Avengers films, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ because as audiences know, Natasha Romanoff valiantly sacrificed herself in the latter movie so that the superhero team might have a chance to defeat Thanos and restore their world to a semblance of pre-Snap normality (which they did). In a recent interview, Scarlett Johansson spoke about her character and her feelings on how the character met her on-screen end:

“I love Natasha. She’s had an incredible 10-year journey, and I felt that she was finally able to make an active choice. It seemed very in-character, that ultimate sacrifice that she makes. She’s made peace with that, and, in some ways, has known that’s her destiny all along, in a weird poetic way. When you look back on the films, that’s in there. All the films have led her to that choice – or to be able to make that choice; or for it to be a choice.”

Also in the interview series, ‘Black Widow’ director Care Shortland spoke about the character’s sacrifice:

“That [death] gives Black Widow an added heart at the end, because it’s not wrapping [the story] up. It’s actually what you feel – it’s not a narrative thing. It’s like, how do we make the audience feel?”

MCU fans obviously have to be excited to get an entire movie focused on a character that has already passed away on-screen; they’ll just have to be a bit more patient before they get to see the new movie in theaters.

‘Black Widow’ is currently scheduled to premiere in US theaters on February 12, 2021.