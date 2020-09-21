For anyone who was debating canceling their Disney+ subscription anytime soon, Marvel has thrown down the (Infinity) gauntlet and smoothly said “on your left” with the release of the first full trailer for the forthcoming ‘WandaVision’ series, the first series from Marvel Studios to stream exclusively on their parent company’s online service.

Unleashed upon the world during the broadcast of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, Disney has confirmed via their marketing materials sent to us that the series will premiere sometime before the end of this calendar year. With Star Wars series ‘The Mandalorian’ already slated to debut on Disney+ on October 30th of this year, the likely landing point for the ‘WandaVision’ premiere would be somewhere around or shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday in late November.

Check out the trailer and its official description below:

Welcome to WandaVision. Coming soon to Disney+. Marvel Studios’ captivating new series “WandaVision” stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

As fans begin to pore over the info presented in the trailer, a few things are made prominently clear – mainly the fact that the action almost assuredly is taking place somewhere “other” than the real world of the mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe that we all know and love. Even the most casual MCU fan will recall that Vision was killed at the hands of Thanos at the conclusion of ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ so clearly something is awry in the action of this series – as fairly directly referenced when Kathryn Hahn’s character tells Vision that he’s dead around the 0:56 mark of the trailer.

There are connections to the “real world” by way of other characters from the MCU that have been confirmed to be in the series, although most are not seen in the trailer. Among these are Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis and Randall Park as FBI Agent Jimmy Woo. The one other MCU character that appears to show up briefly in the trailer at the 1:07 mark is Monica Rambeau (played by Teonah Parris), daughter of Maria Rambeau. Maria, of course, was the best friend of Carol Danvers before Danvers became Captain Marvel; in the comic-book story lines, Monica actually became Captain Marvel for a time before relinquishing the title and settling in as the superhero known as Photon/Pulsar/Spectrum.

There are fun, cheeky nods to the comics in the trailer as well. Previously we’ve seen Elizabeth Olsen sporting the “original” comic-book version of the Scarlet Witch costume, appearing to wear it as a sort of Halloween costume; in this full trailer, we now see Paul Bettany rocking the original green-and-yellow comic-book Vision outfit in a Halloween dress-up sense as well. Also of note: around the 0:32 mark you can see the trailer slowly switch from “full-screen” square perspective into the more modern widescreen version that most viewers are currently familiar with, which may indicate a change in the on-screen narratives between some sort of “make-believe” scenes and other that take place more directly to the characters themselves.

‘WandaVision’ premieres exclusively on Disney+ sometime before the end of 2020.