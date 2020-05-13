A week after its release, sci-fi comedy ‘Upload’ has been renewed for a second season by Amazon Prime Video, which is a good thing for viewers, as the first ended in a cliffhanger. The series was created by Greg Daniels (‘The Office’, ‘Parks and Recreation’), is set in the year 2033, and focuses on the new technology that allows dying individuals to upload their brains and psyches into a digital afterlife. Depending on the person’s financial status, they can wind up in a posh resort, or prison-like barracks.

Robbie Amell heads up the cast as Nathan Brown, an ambitious tech developer whose girlfriend arranges for him to be uploaded into the luxurious “heaven” of Lake View– created by the Horizen tech giant– after he is injured in an accident involving his self-driving car. Once there, his “Angel,” Nora Antony (Andy Allo) shows him the ropes of this new digital wonderland, where he can control the weather with a dial on the wall, but can’t afford extra snacks as his money/digital currency is controlled by his still-living girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards).

As whimsical as that all sounds, there is a dark side of ‘Upload’. Nathan’s death was no accident. Self-driving cars don’t just malfunction. But due to some damaged memory files, neither he nor Nora can figure out exactly how he ended up at Lake View.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke stated:

“In Upload, Greg Daniels delivered a smart, cinematic comedy crackling with intrigue and it has clearly delighted our customers who have spent a lot of time in Lakeview this past week. We know our global fans want to see the next chapter with Nathan and Nora so we are greenlighting Season Two and are excited that Greg’s passion project has found such a devoted audience.”

Daniels added:

“I am thrilled to continue a great relationship with Amazon Studios and this wonderful cast and find out what happens next to Nora and Nathan and Ingrid and their 2033 world. With this news, I can stop drawing my season 2 flip book.”

‘Upload’ also stars Kevin Bigley as Luke, another resident of Lake View and Nathan’s self-appointed best friend, and Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, Nora’s co-worker and Luke’s “Angel.”

Source: Deadline