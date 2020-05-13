Twitch’s innovative interactive semi-scripted series ‘Artificial’ is coming back for a third season and its format has been adapted to work with the current COVID-19 shutdown situation. Slightly renamed, ‘ Artificial: Remote Intelligence’ will return on the streaming gaming platform on May 21 with the first of 12 two-hour episodes. Since its debut, ‘Artificial’– the first scripted show on Twitch– has won an Emmy Award (the first for Twitch) and a prestigious Peabody Award.

[‘Artificial’], the live, bi-weekly sci-fi series starts with a scripted storyline but then harnesses audience participation to change that story on the fly and incorporate those changes into the ongoing narrative foundation. But unlike, say, Choose Your Own Adventure stories, Artificial is not an individual experience. The show is tailored to the communal rhythms of Twitch to become something that both reflects and enlists its reactive audience to collectively influence the story direction via real-time voting polls, submitting questions, and sharing input with fan mail and gifts sent to the characters. (via Deadline)

‘Artificial’ was created by writer/producer Bernie Su and author Evan Mandery. Su previously delivered Youtube’s ‘The Lizzie Bennet Diaries’ and ‘Emma Approved’, the first two shows to win Emmy Awards for the popular video website. ‘Artificial’ is hosted by Dr. Matt Lin (Tohoru Masamune), who interacts with viewers as they help determine the actions of his artificial “daughter” Sophie (Tiffany Chu).

Michael Aragon, SVP of Content at Twitch declared:

“Artificial delivers an immersive, interactive experience that can only be found on Twitch, as the community has the power to change the direction of the story in real-time. This award-winning show is emblematic of how Twitch is helping shape the future of live entertainment, and we’re excited to see what the team, and of course, the Twitch audience, have in store for Season 3.”

Su added:

“This season will raise the bar of what interactive scripted storytelling can be. We’re involving the audience in massive creative decisions such as casting and the shaping of characters. They’ll also be able to influence the series’ musical score in real-time. Add to that remote production in order to ensure the safety of our cast and production team while keeping the live and interactive elements, it’s safe to say that this will be a challenging season. The team at Twitch has been very proactive in supporting us with a whole slew of innovative toolsets.”

Have you participated in the adventures of ‘Artificial’? Are you excited for more?

‘Artificial’ will return on Twitch on May 21 at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

Source: Deadline